UPDATE

The earlier accident that was blocking US Highway 93 near Lakeside has been cleared.

Traffic is again flowing in the area.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAKESIDE - An accident has blocked US Highway 93 in the Lakeside area.

The wreck is blocking both lanes of the road near the intersection with Spring Creek Road.

Traffic is heavily delayed in the area.

Crews are on the scene working to clear the accident.

- information from Kiana Wilson