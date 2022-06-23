Driver hits several parked vehicles in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA - Several parked vehicles were struck in downtown Missoula on Thursday morning.
Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says at this point it appears there may have been a medical issue with the vehicle that hit the parked cars.
The driver — who was transported to a local hospital — struck five vehicles at around 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of Higgins and Main, according to Arnold.
Higgins was completely reopened to traffic shortly after 11:45 a.m.
Developing story, Check back for updates.
- information from Hannah Hislop included in this report
