Driver hits several parked vehicles in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA - Several parked vehicles were struck in downtown Missoula on Thursday morning.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says at this point it appears there may have been a medical issue with the vehicle that hit the parked cars.

The driver — who was transported to a local hospital — struck five vehicles at around 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of Higgins and Main, according to Arnold.

Higgins was completely reopened to traffic shortly after 11:45 a.m.

- information from Hannah Hislop included in this report