I've had lingering plantar fasciitis pain for years — here are my 5 go-to products for relief

I'll never forget the first time I felt plantar fasciitis (PF) pain. It occurred roughly a year ago as I was getting up one morning, and a fiery pain shot through my foot prompting me to collapse back onto my bed. That was the last time my feet hit the ground barefoot since.

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons , two million Americans suffer from regular heel pain as a result of plantar fasciitis, and roughly 70% of PF sufferers label their pain as moderate to severe, says a 2018 study in the Journal of Pain .

The condition stems from the ligament that runs from your heel to your big toe — called the plantar fascia — tightening and shortening as a result of the muscles and tendons of your legs and feet being tight. The hallmark symptom is pain on the underside of your foot or heel first thing in the morning, which often improves when you start moving.

Having spent the better part of the last year searching for PF relief, I've found it takes a combination of efforts, including specific remedies and products. I'm happy to say that within six months of its initial onset, my PF improved drastically — and I've included the exact products I routinely turn to below.

At the end of this guide, I go into more detail on what the best treatments are for plantar fasciitis , what to look for in a plantar fasciitis product, and how I tested everything.

Here are the best products to ease plantar fasciitis pain

The Hoka One One Bondi 7 provides ample support through the arch and midsole and is comfortable enough to wear all day.

The Oofos Oolala Sandal is easy to slip on first thing in the morning and provides not only support but also cloud-level comfort.

Voltaren Arthritis Pain Medicated Gel targets the actual inflammation in your foot to lessen pain.

Theraband Foot Roller for Foot Pain Relief is wide enough to keep underfoot, firm enough to maintain pressure, and designed with ridges for better pain relief.

Tread Labs Pace Insole Kit offers top-tier support, particularly for high arches, and options to integrate into multiple types of shoes.

The Hoka One One Bondi 7 provides ample support through the arch and midsole and is comfortable enough to wear all day.

Pros : Many people say dramatically reduces heel pain, good aesthetic for regular wear compared to an orthopedic shoe

Cons : People with high arch may still need an orthotic, some may consider it clunky, may fit wide for some

When looking for that first line of support, a sneaker you can wear all the time, you want a thicker midsole to keep the pressure in the shoe instead of your plantar fascia. You also want resistance to flex when you try and bend them with your hands, Patrick McEneaney , DPM, podiatrist, and CEO of Northern Illinois Foot and Ankle Specialists told Insider.

The Hoka One One Bondi 7 have been unofficially deemed the "miracle shoe" by PF sufferers everywhere — one Facebook Group, Plantar Fasciitis Talk and Tips Support Group , has over 26,000 members and hundreds of posts about Hokas and the relief they've provided. Diana Rogers , DPM, a foot and reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgeon at Dr. McEneaney's same practice, of Northern Illinois Foot and Ankle Specialists , is a huge fan as well. She loves the brand since "Hokas have additional cushioning in the midfoot along with a rocker bottom sole that helps roll you forward to prevent unnecessary pressure in the heel."

While some people love the Clifton 7, which are a bit lighter and more streamlined, and the Bondi SR, meant for service and medical field workers who stand all day, the Bondis are Hoka's most cushioned shoe, made of memory foam to accommodate a narrow heel.

The Oofos Oolala Sandal is easy to slip on first thing in the morning and provides not only support but also cloud-level comfort.

Pros : Easy to slip on any time, cushioning feel like your feet are at a spa day, sandals stay securely in place, thick and plush without being overly massive, shinier coating on the top

Cons : Material of this shoe is somewhat slick, uncomfortable to wear the whole day, don't last a remarkable length of time and may need to be replaced annually

One key to overcoming PF is to never let your bare foot hit the ground. In the six months I've been struggling with this condition, this one non-negotiable has been challenging to integrate into everyday life — but also essential. Ragland explained, "When you are walking barefoot, you have no arch support. Supporting the arch is another conservative form of maintaining the plantar fascia and preventing microtears." For me, just one barefoot step would set me back for days.

To solve this, a convenient, slip-on style casual shoe kept the "never be barefoot" plan doable, particularly in the middle of the night for a bathroom trip or glass of water.

These Oofos sandals are actually athletic recovery shoes, meant for athletes who need to feel like they're walking on clouds after working.

Anne Sharkey , DPM, a podiatrist at the North Austin Foot and Ankle Institute told Insider these are the best flip flops she's found for PF. "They have a patented shock-absorbing footbed and offer fantastic arch support." I've found these are so comfortable I even shower in them, keeping in line with my never-go-barefoot rule.

These ultra cushy shoes also have similar options in clogs and closed-toe casual shoes for more all-season weather-friendly options.

Read our full review of the brand in Oofos makes the most comfortable footwear you've never heard of .

Voltaren Arthritis Pain Medicated Gel targets the actual inflammation in your foot to lessen pain.

Pros : Science-backed benefit to topical anti-inflammatory, non-greasy, convenient to add to your regular self-massage

Cons : Short-lived relief, best when applied by another person along with massage

Plantar fasciitis microtears cause inflammation, so naturally, anti-inflammatories (such as NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen) can help reduce the pain. However, most OTC pain relievers like this are only safe to use for a short period of time, like up to 10 days and focus on whole-body inflammation relief.

Targeted, topical anti-inflammatory creams, though, target the same receivers in a smaller, more condensed area (like the plantar fascia band itself) and are safe for long-term use.

Voltaren Arthritis Pain Medicated Gel, which Jonathan Kaplan , MD, foot and ankle surgeon with Hoag Orthopedic Institute recommends, is the best foot cream I tested for localized pain relief. While other creams and gels used lidocaine, menthol, CBD, and other analgesics to mask the pain, as Ragland explains, the NSAID creams lower the actual inflammation. Plus, she calls menthol more "psychologically-therapeutic than medicinally."

The Voltaren gel feels like a non-greasy, everyday lotion, without any major odor or other factors that prevented me from wanting to use it. Kaplan said it's most effective when paired with other interventions, which I found to be true. For example, if I walked too much one day and put the cream on in the evening, it wasn't really going to touch the pain. But, if I used it throughout the day along with stretching and super supportive shoes, it enhanced the pain relief factors from the other interventions.

Theraband Foot Roller for Foot Pain Relief is wide enough to keep underfoot, firm enough to maintain pressure, and designed with ridges for better pain relief.

Pros : Perfect width so the ball/roller doesn't roll away; ridges provided added pressure; firmness helps with pain relief over some of the softer, harder, and spikier competitors.

Cons : Most useful with interventions, small and easy to lose

Most PF physical therapy involves some sort of roller to loosen the tight plantar fascia band on the bottom of your foot. While going to PT is great, it's also helpful to work on loosening the ligament regularly at home.

Rolling balls are easy to use underfoot while you sit at a desk or while watching TV. There are many varieties, including ones with spikes to enhance the massage or heating and cooling features for further pain relief.

When looking for a massage ball, Kaplan suggested opting for one that's firm enough and structurally sound to "provide continuous compression to the area." If it's too soft, it won't maintain the pressure needed to alleviate tension, he explained. Although he does like the heating and cooling balls, these should be used in addition to a regular roller, not in lieu of.

The Theraband Foot Roller is what my physical therapist used in his practice, and when I got one for home use, I found it was the perfect width to keep underfoot without it rolling away. It's also structurally sound to handle the pressure on my ligament. While some swear by using a simple tennis ball, the Theraband roller has ridges, which add an extra layer of massage to help loosen the tendon without irritating the foot.

For what it's worth, to use the roller, my physical therapist instructed me to place the roller under my foot and put pressure on the foot, rolling it for about five minutes, a few times per day. I paired this with a well-known trick of taking a frozen water bottle and taking advantage of the ridges on the outside as you roll it underfoot to decrease pain and inflammation quickly.

Since rollers are small and easy to lose, I recommend buying multiple and leaving them in places you typically sit (my toddlers thought it was a toy and it was often missing!).

Tread Labs Pace Insole Kit offers top-tier support, particularly for high arches, and options to integrate into multiple types of shoes.

Pros : Works with multiple types of shoes, high-arch support that extends further down the foot than other options, support lasts all day

Cons : Expensive, takes time to get used to in the shoe, doesn't stay in perfect position the whole day

Orthotic inserts are a great solution to adding the necessary support to your existing favorite shoes. Options range from very cheap (under $10) at any drug store, to specialty orthotics ($25-$100) with some stronger materials and hold, and custom orthotics ($100-$800) that are specially made for your foot on a machine.

The first two provide temporary relief thanks to cushioning under the heel (such as heel cups, like these OTC Dr. Scholl's option ) and can definitely help with pain, particularly if you don't want to invest in custom orthotics.

However, the higher price point comes with advantages: "Custom-made insoles keep the foot in an optimal position while walking, in order to eliminate the mechanical forces that cause plantar fasciitis," Nelya Lobkova , DPM, podiatrist, and founder of Step Up Footcare told Insider. "In addition, there are modifications that can be added to custom orthotics to accommodate different conditions that exacerbate plantar fasciitis, such as a 'hole in the heel' for a heel spur or special padding for loss of the fat pad under the heel bone, [called] fat pad atrophy."

I tested multiple orthotics, including the three brands often touted by doctors (and my physical therapist) as the best: Tread Labs, Superfeet, and PowerStep. I also tested the heel cups described above. As someone with a high arch contributing to my PF, I was looking for the most optimal support for that area throughout the day.

I found the Tread Labs Pace Insole Kit to be the best. For starters, it's specific to your exact shoe size, which few companies offer (most have a range, and then need to be trimmed). What's more, the kit contains one pair of arch supports (I selected extra-high arches) and three styles of top covers, which go over the arch support to help integrate it into different types of shoes.

That means one kit delivers support that can be moved from everyday footwear to shoes used for running, hiking, and cycling, as well as casual shoes and dress shoes. This kind of versatility means you won't have to purchase individual insoles for each type of shoe in your closet.

While some experts feel that the cheaper, over-the-counter inserts worked well, that has never been the case for me. They simply were not enough support, especially over weeks as they broke down. I did find the Superfeet and Powerstep to be great for sneakers, but the versatility of one Tread Labs kit for the price is unmatched.

What else we recommend

What else we tested

Powerstep Pinnacle orthotics and Superfeet Green Insoles : Both inserts are amazing runner-ups to our Best Orthotics category as they have strong arch support and improved pain relief for PF in the heel area.

Both brands also offer varieties based on your arch height and whether you tend to turn your foot inwards or outwards when you walk, as well as excellent customer service allowing you to figure those answers out with help. However, we love that you get more bang-for-your-buck with the Tread Labs .

What we don't recommend

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11 : New Balance is another much-loved brand by PF sufferers. These shoes feature an amazing rocker sole that makes you feel like you're gliding through the day rather than stomping down with pain and have a sleek aesthetic compared to most supportive shoes.

However, they don't have enough support for high arches like mine and don't have enough room to fit custom orthotics, even when the existing insole is removed. What's more, some people find New Balances too narrow, so they were overshadowed by the Hokas.

The Healing Sole Original flip flops : This innovative design features a raised big toe bed that essentially allows you to stretch your foot while walking. They were created by an orthopedic foot surgeon and have a completely money-back guarantee which is helpful for people trying to find a solution.

However, while the product warns the flip flops will feel heavy and firm at first, I struggled to officially break them in even after their recommended 14-day window. Also, these shoes have some serious flip to their flop, and you can hear a wearer coming across the house.

What we're looking forward to trying

Night braces are a hotly-debated item in the world of PF recovery. They allow you to keep your foot at that optimal 90-degree angle throughout the night. Some doctors think they help, while others feel the discomfort may disrupt your sleep, so we didn't include them on our list of advisable products. But if you're interested in trying one, two of the highest recommended brands are The Alpha Medical Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint Heel and Foot Pain , and the Formfit Night Splint .

In addition, we look to the future to review the best exercise equipment to help with PF, including the StrongTek Wooden Slant Calf Stretching Board as well as rocking calf stretchers and TheraBands.

What is the best treatment for plantar fasciitis?

The single most important item for people with plantar fasciitis to invest in is reliable footwear.

"Many people [with PF] have flat feet or overpronate, and some [have] high arches as well. When you step down, the arch collapses, and when that collapses it pulls on that plantar fascia," Ragland explained.

Replacing paper-thin flip flops and flexible shoes with extra supportive shoes and some heel padding can go a long way in helping with the aches, added Damian Roussel , DPM, a podiatrist and foot surgeon at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics told Insider.

All the experts consulted for this piece agree you should actually be wearing shoes whenever you walk around so your arches are always supported and the pressure of walking is in the shoes, not your plantar fascia. And yes, that means keeping a pair of shoes by your bed to slide on as soon as you wake up in the morning.

Ragland explained that adding supportive shoes and waiting it out is enough to fix the pain for some. For others, basic home recovery tools like pain creams and stretching aids (like roller balls) can help alleviate pain on the day-to-day. But others still might need physical therapy, cortisone injections, and even potentially surgery to find relief.

However, these more intense options can actually be destructive to the tissue, so it's better to try every strategy to relieve pain au natural.

Stretching tools focused on a 90-degree angle: A key factor in treating PF is to spend time stretching your ankle at a right angle, with your toes pointing up towards your head. This stretches the calf, which decreases the stress on the plantar fascia. Products that promote this stretch, from shoes to braces to stretching items, promote healing.

A key factor in treating PF is to spend time stretching your ankle at a right angle, with your toes pointing up towards your head. This stretches the calf, which decreases the stress on the plantar fascia. Products that promote this stretch, from shoes to braces to stretching items, promote healing. Shoes or inserts with supportive arches : As Ragland explained, the foot needs some help keeping the arch supported, instead of crashing down on the already-damaged plantar fascia more.

: As Ragland explained, the foot needs some help keeping the arch supported, instead of crashing down on the already-damaged plantar fascia more. Inflammation reduction: Since PF pain stems from inflammation, products like cold packs and anti-inflammatory creams can help.

Test #1: Pain relief

What to look for in a plantar fasciitis productHow I tested

First and foremost, I looked at how well a product relieved the heel pain associated with PF. Additionally, products were tested based on how well they supported the processes experts have proven reduce pain over time. These include relieving stress on the ligament, possessing anti-inflammatory properties, and supporting the arch.

Test #2: Arch and heel support

I analyzed all footwear products to see how well they would support the arch and heel. Some PF sufferers prefer a stiff-but-supportive heel, while others need some cushioning and "cupping" of the heel, in which the area feels supported on all sides. I took both of these into account to try and find a happy medium in the products.

Test #3: General comfort and ease of use

Ease-of-use is key for daily adherence and, in turn, tangible pain relief. Here, I considered how convenient an item was and whether it was a notable distraction in daily life or impeded any normal processes. For example, a shoe or insert that you have to adjust all day, or one that causes a hot spot, wouldn't be easy or comfortable to use regularly.

Test #4: Attractiveness

While this didn't matter for all products or to all people, most people would prefer items like shoes to look stylish, especially if you're to be wearing them every day. This test considered color availability, how bulky vs. streamlined products looked, and more aesthetic factors.