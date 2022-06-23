ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

See Pence's reaction when he received a request to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN's Dana Bash and Jake Tapper discuss new documentary clips released by filmmaker Alex Holder that...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 19

Disgustipated
3d ago

The Trump supporters just wanted to hang out with Mike Pence at the tour on January 6th. The makeshift gallows were just part of the fiesta that patriots use at celebrations. The media has blown this out of proportion, as Mike Pence himself said January 6th was just another day in January.

Reply(2)
8
William Schreiter
3d ago

amazing what Trump accomplished while surrounded by rats and snakes

Reply(1)
22
Lydia Robinson Harris
3d ago

He is a coward that is all I have to say scared of trump

Reply(1)
9
