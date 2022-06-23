ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

One person killed, another injured in I-64 accident

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aytbA_0gJvrKKe00

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVDN) – A single-vehicle accident on I-64 near has claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital.

According to Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, on Thursday, June 23, at approximately 6 a.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on I-64 near mile marker 176.

A westbound pickup truck crossed the median, rolled over and subsequently came to rest on its top on the berm of the eastbound lane.

One occupant was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the accident. The second occupant succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The names are being withheld pending notification of the families.

The accident necessitated the closure of the eastbound lane of I-64 for several hours.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction unit processed the accident scene. Lieutenant D. W. Hedrick, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the lead investigator.

White Sulphur Springs EMS, as well as fire departments from White Sulphur Springs and Lewisburg, responded to the scene. Members of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department provided on scene assistance.

Both eastbound lanes were closed for several hours as the scene was processed.

The post One person killed, another injured in I-64 accident appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Cabin Creek ATV accident

CABIN CREEK, WV (WOWK) — One person is injured after an ATV and a car collided in Cabin Creek on Sunday. Kanawha County dispatch tells 13 News that the accident happened around 7:03 p.m. in the 5000 block of Cabin Creek Road. One person is being transported by Kanawha County Emergency Medical Services. The extent […]
CABIN CREEK, WV
FOX8 News

Pittsylvania Co. officials investigating shooting as homicide; 1 dead, 7 hurt

UPDATE 5:34 p.m.: Officials released new information about the deadly shooting that happened during a large party in Pittsylvania County early Sunday morning. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, authorities were notified about a shooting at 1220 Kerns Church Road that left eight people injured, including two who were in critical condition, according […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Metro News

One dead in Greenbrier County crash

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — A truck crash on Interstate 64 in Greenbrier County Thursday morning claimed a life. According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a driver lost control of the vehicle at about 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes not far from the White Sulphur Springs exit. The truck rolled through the median and came to rest near the eastbound lanes.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Sulphur Springs, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

The Greenbrier declared safe after threat

UPDATE: 6/25/2022 6:00 P.M. — The Greenbrier Resort has reopened after a threat was made to the hotel. Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations and Content with the Greenbrier said they received a threat in the afternoon on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Greenbrier has been declared safe and is now open for the guests […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WDBJ7.com

Emergency crews respond to New River drowning Saturday

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - First responders from around the New River Valley worked Saturday afternoon to handle a drowning recovery from a local river. Pulaski County Emergency Management reports the recovery happened on the New River along Parrot River Road. Teams worked with resources from Montgomery County and...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Traffic fatality reported in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 6:00 am, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on I-64 near the 176 mile marker. A westbound pickup truck crossed the median, rolled over and subsequently came to rest on its top on the berm of the eastbound lane.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WSET

Roanoke police investigating Friday night shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police in Roanoke are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Williamson Road NW around 10:20, but no victim was found. An adult male transported privately to the hospital arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators say they have not made any...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 64#Accident#Greenbrier County Sheriff#White Sulphur Springs Ems#West Virginia Daily News
WOWK 13 News

Fully involved trailer fire in Cedar Grove area

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports a fully involved trailer fire is burning at Goose Hollow Road near Kellys Creek in the areas of Cedar Grove and Mammoth. Metro does not know if the trailer is occupied, and there are no injuries reported at this time. Responders include volunteer fire departments from Cedar […]
CEDAR GROVE, WV
wfxrtv.com

Radford, Fairlawn, Pulaski join forces to tackle Radford house fire

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford Fire-EMS responded to a structural fire on Wednesday afternoon before calling Fairlawn Fire Department and Pulaski Squad 9 for backup. Radford emergency services were dispatched just before 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Unit 100 arrived at the 900 block of Stockton Street to find a single story house on fire that belonged to a family of four.
RADFORD, VA
WVNS

Old Eccles Road reopened after car wreck

UPDATE (June 22, 2022 at 4:50 p.m.) — Following a car wreck that happened earlier this afternoon today, Old Eccles Road has been reopened. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car wreck on Old Eccles Road At around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon resulted in the road being temporarily closed. The Trap Hill Fire Department was called […]
BECKLEY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer catches on fire on I-81S in Montgomery Co.

UPDATE 6:42 a.m.: Montgomery County crews have cleared the scene of Friday morning’s tractor-trailer fire along I-81 South. According to the Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department, crews from the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue, and Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad were dispatched to the fire at mile marker 116 of I-81 South just after 4 a.m. on Friday, June 24.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Man hurt in Williamson Road shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot, according to Roanoke Police. EARLIER STORY: Roanoke City Police confirm one person was hurt in a shooting on Williamson Road Friday night. The police department confirms a shooting on the 3700 block of Williamson was called into dispatch at approximately 10:19...
ROANOKE, VA
WSAZ

Man arraigned in deadly Charleston shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man arrested earlier this month in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Charleston was arraigned Friday night on a first-degree murder charge, the Charleston Police Department said. Meeko Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, was arrested in Osceola County, Florida, six days after...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Murder suspect returned to W.Va. to face charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man wanted for a murder in downtown Charleston earlier this month is back in West Virginia to face the charges. Meeko Harris, 23, of Beckley was extradited Friday from Florida to West Virginia. He was arraigned Friday evening in Kanawha County on a charge of first degree murder for the June 4th shooting death of James Daugherty.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Motorcycle crash involving deer sends one to hospital

CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle driver crashed into a deer. Metro 911 officials say this happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Campbells Creek Drive. They say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. The Kanawha […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Lost hiker found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hiker lost in the Kanawha State Forest is found safe. A Kanawha County 911 supervisor tells WSAZ the hiker was located in the woods, off a trail around midnight Thursday morning. Several emergency crews were searching for the man including the Kanawha County Sheriff’s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Raleigh County man sentenced for mine equipment theft

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced on Wednesday to two years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for helping steal specialized equipment at a mine located in Boone and Lincoln counties. According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, 51-year-old Charles […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy