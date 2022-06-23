WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVDN) – A single-vehicle accident on I-64 near has claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital.

According to Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, on Thursday, June 23, at approximately 6 a.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on I-64 near mile marker 176.

A westbound pickup truck crossed the median, rolled over and subsequently came to rest on its top on the berm of the eastbound lane.

One occupant was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the accident. The second occupant succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The names are being withheld pending notification of the families.

The accident necessitated the closure of the eastbound lane of I-64 for several hours.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction unit processed the accident scene. Lieutenant D. W. Hedrick, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the lead investigator.

White Sulphur Springs EMS, as well as fire departments from White Sulphur Springs and Lewisburg, responded to the scene. Members of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department provided on scene assistance.

Both eastbound lanes were closed for several hours as the scene was processed.

The post One person killed, another injured in I-64 accident appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .