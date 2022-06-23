ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Huge update in search for Kaitlin Armstrong who ‘went on run after killing love rival Moriah Wilson in jealous rage’

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 3 days ago

AUTHORITIES have revealed a major update in the manhunt for fugitive yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong, who went on the run after allegedly killing her love rival.

US Marshals announced on Thursday that they have located Armstrong's black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhTUM_0gJvqJU800
Fugitive yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong went on the run after allegedly killing her love rival, Anna Moriah Wilson Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsB3G_0gJvqJU800
Armstrong allegedly shot and killed Moriah 'Mo' Wilson in a jealous rage Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeZrf_0gJvqJU800
Armstrong was last seen at Newark International Airport on May 18 Credit: The Mega Agency

Investigators say she sold the vehicle to a CarMax dealership in south Austin for $12,200 two days after Anna Moriah Wilson was discovered dead.

Officials say Armstrong, 34, was provided a check from the dealership a day after being questioned by Austin police.

The 34-year-old departed Austin International Airport on May 14.

She was last seen at the Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18, a day after Austin police issued a homicide warrant for her arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1Coz_0gJvqJU800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BttoY_0gJvqJU800

However, no outbound flights were made with reservations under her name, according to the US Marshals.

It is believed that Armstrong traveled to New York City after allegedly killing Moriah, 25.

The US Marshals shared a photo of her on Twitter with a reward of up to $5,000 for information on her location.

JEALOUS RAGE

Armstrong is sought after by authorities after Moriah was found dead on May 11 while was attending a cycling contest in Austin, Texas.

The yoga instructor is believed to have shot Moriah multiple times in a jealous rage after learning that the athlete had met up with fellow cyclist Colin Strickland, 35, who had been dating Armstrong at the time.

The two had a brief fling last year after Strickland’s relationship with Armstrong had been on a break.

The two remained friends after this relationship ended and still spent time with one another.

Cops said Strickland told Armstrong he was going out to deliver flowers, but his phone battery had died, so he would be unable to contact her.

But he was actually taking a dip with Moriah at the Deep Eddy pool - which police believe motivated Armstrong to pursue deadly revenge.

It is thought she may have discovered the duo's location after finding Moriah's public account on the Strava fitness app.

Moments after the SUV was picked up on a Ring camera, Moriah's friend returned home to find her shot dead in a pool of blood.

Yoga teacher Armstrong then returned home to Strickland after allegedly murdering the 25-year-old before vanishing.

SURPRISING ACT

Strickland exclusively told The Sun that Armstrong "had sides to her personality that I don't think she shared with anybody."

"I would say she is one of the least volatile people I have ever met," Strickland told the Sun.

"I had no indication of anything like that."

The champion cyclist Strickland admitted to The Sun that he and Wilson had a brief fling in 2021, but he maintains this was after he and Armstrong had agreed to see other people.

"I had ended the relationship with Kaitlin, and it was just interesting timing because Mo had come to Austin to visit a friend that exact week," Strickland said.

"It was completely unplanned, and yeah, we started spending some time together."

Regarding his brief dating relationship with Wilson, Strickland said it "was clearly expressed to Kaitlin at that time, and Kaitlin dated other men directly after that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3mjj_0gJvqJU800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kmuf8_0gJvqJU800

"We were clearly going our separate ways, but we just didn't get enough inertia to separate."

But he vehemently insists that after getting back together with Armstrong, his relationship with Wilson was strictly platonic.

And he told The Sun: “I’m just in shell-shocked grieving mode.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAw1g_0gJvqJU800
Colin Strickland told The Sun Armstrong is the 'least volatile people' he's ever met Credit: MEGA for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kf3H_0gJvqJU800
Colin claimed Armstrong had 'sides to her personality that I don't think she shared with anybody' Credit: MEGA for The US Sun

AP_001736.039bbb6c95a74dcfa65211dc9d2c27ee.0439
3d ago

This isn’t even a blip let alone a major update… she left the state hours after selling her vehicle and if the Marshals had done their job and run the VIN number the sale and title transfer would have been found immediately.

LawyersRootCause
3d ago

okay this stories become clickbait now because that's definitely not an update

