Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation distributes $887,060 worth of grants to local organizations

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation gave over $887,000 to 61 different organizations in the Pittsburgh area.

The donated money includes the organization’s largest grant given to date. That grant was a $200,000 donation to the Braddock Carnegie Library. The Penguins are working with U.S. Steel to lead a campaign that would support a renovation of the library.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh and the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh are some of the organizations that received part of the grant money.

Money was also given to nine different hockey organizations including Blind Hockey, Special Hockey, Sled Hockey and Warrior Hockey.

The money was raised through the BETRIVERS.COM 50/50 raffle held at Penguin games.

“Year after year, we are amazed by the generosity of Penguins fans and their remarkable support of the 50/50 Raffle presented by BETRIVERS.COM, and this year was no different,” said Jim Britt, executive director of the Penguins Foundation. “Through this program, the Penguins Foundation is proud to award grants to over 61 organizations, all local to our region, and all with a particular emphasis on work within the Penguins Foundation four pillars of focus – Youth Hockey, Wellness, Education, and Community. As we strive to grow our game and harness the power of hockey, we congratulate these incredible community organizations and their diligent efforts to ensure that residents of Greater Pittsburgh are leading happier and healthier lives.”

