Montgomery County, MD

Paraguay Native, Maryland Landscaper Nick Foo Dies Suddenly At 27

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Nick Foo

Montgomery County landscaper and Paraguay native Nicholas "Nick" Gustavo Foo died on Friday, June 10. He was 27 years old.

Born on October 19, 1994, Foo lived in Paraguay before becoming a US Citizen in 1995. He was an adventure seeker from an early age, traveling through the Atlantic seaboard and crossing the Rocky Mountains.

Nick was a sports enthusiast and the ultimate extrovert, his obit reads. He was a happy person who was always trying to make everyone else laugh. He attended Montgomery College, and worked as a landscaper for a company based in Laytonsville, according to his Facebook page.

Nick is survived by his parents, fiancee, and two loving dogs. He will be dearly missed by many.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Barker Adoption Foundation at www.barkeradoptionfoundation.org.

