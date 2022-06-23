The Museum at Dinosaur Junction

EL JEBEL, Colo. (CBS4) — A 20-month-old child who fell into fast-moving waters of a canal in El Jebel was found by rescuers after an hour of searching on Wednesday. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, however.
Personnel from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Basalt Police Department, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Carbondale Fire Department and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue all responded to the baseball fields in El Jebel at 5 p.m., the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.
They performed CPR on the child at the scene. The toddler passed away at a local hospital.
