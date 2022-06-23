Newton County Jail Blotter

An Acworth woman dies in a two-vehicle crash in White, Georgia. According to reports with the Georgia State Patrol, on June 21, 2022, at approximately 3:48 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 61 at Mahan Road. Forty-eight-year-old, Tonya Sue Lofasso of Acworth died in the two-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation determined that a white Freightliner truck hauling a car dolly was traveling north on Highway 61, attempting to turn left into a private drive at 4093 and 61. A blue Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on the highway one vehicle behind the Freightliner truck. Lofasso, the driver of the Motorcycle was following too closely to the vehicle in front of her and swerved left in an attempt to avoid striking the rear of the vehicle. The motorcycle traveled into the southbound lane of travel and struck the left front side of the Freightliner truck with the front of the motorcycle. The driver of the Harley Davidson was identified as Tonya Sue Lofasso of Acworth, who succumbed to her injuries.

