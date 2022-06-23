ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Newton County Jail Blotter

By From staff reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from June 15 to June 21, 2022:. • Jamarcus Laquez Andrews, 33, Geiger Street, Covington; probation violation....

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Police are searching for these 3 people in deadly shooting investigation at Dekalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking the public for help identifying three people they believe are involved in a deadly shooting at a Lithonia gas station. Authorities said three men were involved in a dispute Thursday where multiple people fired weapons in the parking lot of the Chevron Gas Station on Covington Highway, which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Charles Payne.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverdale, GA
City
Monroe, GA
City
Augusta, GA
City
Loganville, GA
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Newton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, GA
County
Newton County, GA
City
Conyers, GA
City
Lagrange, GA
City
Locust Grove, GA
Covington, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Snellville, GA
City
Dahlonega, GA
41nbc.com

Several cars broken into at Macon fire station

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several cars were broken into this morning while parked at a local fire station. The Bibb County Sheriffs Office confirmed that around 3am this Friday morning the crew at Fire Station 1 across from the Coliseum was out on a call. While the station...
MACON, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man reports burglary in apartment, church reports missing funds from forged check and more

On June 16 at 1:52 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at 505 Riverbend Parkway, according to a report from ACCPD. According to the report, the man who reported the burglary locked his door at approximately 8:30 a.m. that day and returned from work at 1:30 p.m. to find his door seemingly opened with a tool, which was later confirmed by an officer, and several items missing from his room.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Snellville man arrested following shots fired incident in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (June 23, 2022) – A 21-year-old Snellville man was arrested following reports of shots fired in Loganville Wednesday night. According to Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, Loganville Police Department officers responded to the reports of shots fired at 8:20 p.m. in the Alexander Crossing complex.
LOGANVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Tony Lee#Drivers License#David Bruce#Oxford Police Department#The Georgia State Patrol#Georgia Pardons#Maggie Court#Plum Orchard Drive#Oakley Road#Fa
accesswdun.com

Habersham County chase ends with 80-mph crash south of Homer

A Madison County man was seriously injured after crashing the motorcycle he was riding into the back of a sport utility vehicle at 80 mph Wednesday afternoon while fleeing from Habersham County deputies. Robert Brown, 45, was being pulled over for speeding at Level Grove Road in Cornelia when he...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Armed robbery at Circle K in Bibb County

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place at 10:38 p.m. at the Circle K Gas Station at 997 Gray Highway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing all black entered the store brandishing a firearm. He demanded money from the clerk.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville PD: body found in Lake Lanier

Gainesville Police say they have pulled a man’s body out of Lake Lanier. The man’s name has not yet been released. Gainesville Police responded to Lake Lanier off Pearl Nix Parkway for an accidental drowning. An adult male was recovered from the lake. The identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. This is not related to the ongoing search at Lake Knickerboker.
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

3-year-old child taken from father's custody found safe, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County said a woman took her three-year-old daughter from her lawful home on Saturday afternoon near a home in Lilburn, according to police. Gwinnett Police said the girl was found safe on Sunday afternoon. Investigators said Max Clendenin was playing in the yard in front...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

An Acworth Woman Dies in a Two Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 61, Bartow County

An Acworth woman dies in a two-vehicle crash in White, Georgia. According to reports with the Georgia State Patrol, on June 21, 2022, at approximately 3:48 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 61 at Mahan Road. Forty-eight-year-old, Tonya Sue Lofasso of Acworth died in the two-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation determined that a white Freightliner truck hauling a car dolly was traveling north on Highway 61, attempting to turn left into a private drive at 4093 and 61. A blue Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on the highway one vehicle behind the Freightliner truck. Lofasso, the driver of the Motorcycle was following too closely to the vehicle in front of her and swerved left in an attempt to avoid striking the rear of the vehicle. The motorcycle traveled into the southbound lane of travel and struck the left front side of the Freightliner truck with the front of the motorcycle. The driver of the Harley Davidson was identified as Tonya Sue Lofasso of Acworth, who succumbed to her injuries.
ACWORTH, GA
WJCL

Police: One man dead following accidental drowning at Georgia lake

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police say one man is dead after drowning in a Georgia lake. On Thursday, the Gainesville Police Department responded to Lake Lanier, off Pearl Nix Parkway. Authorities say an adult male died following an accidental drowning. His identity is being withheld...
GAINESVILLE, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Large police presence reported at Hamilton Mill Road and Bogan Road in Buford

A large number of law enforcement from the Gwinnett County Police Department were seen on Wednesday afternoon, June 22, in the vicinity of Hamilton Mill Road and South Bogan Road in Buford. Readers of the North Gwinnett Voice were quick to contact the newspaper to report what they witnessed. They...
The Citizen Online

3rd suspect arrested in Kedron Verizon store armed robbery

The last suspected member of a three-man crew of armed robbers that hit the Verizon store at Kedron Village in north Peachtree City on Feb. 27 is in custody. Jujuan Reaves, 28, of Atlanta, was previously arrested and charged with armed robbery, according to Fayette County Jail records. Montarious L....
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man arrested for stealing nearly $3K from local food mart

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies have arrested a man for burglarizing a local food mart back in February -- and according to an incident report, the suspect may have had help. An incident report states that the Galaxy Mart on Williamson Rd. was burglarized on February 7, 2022.
MACON, GA
11Alive

Security guard shoots 2 car passengers after woman pulls pistol on ex-boyfriend, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating a shooting near Druid Hills and the Atkins Park area Saturday. Officers said they were called to 1214 Moreland Ave. NE around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived at a business, down the road from Freedom Park, they said they found two people shot. Investigators said a man was badly hurt and the second victim, a woman, was stable.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy