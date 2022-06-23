ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Town Mountain Announce New Album ‘Lines In The Levee,’ Drop Music Video For The Title-Track

By Brady Cox
Town Mountain is BACK.

The Asheville, North Carolina based bluegrass and country band has just inked a deal with New West Records, and are set to release their brand new album, Lines in the Levee on October 7th, 2022, their first studio album in nearly four years.

The 11-track project was produced, engineered, and mixed by Grammy nominated producer Justin Francis, who has done work with the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Orville Peck, and more, and was recorded at Ronnie’s Place in Nashville, Tennessee.

Banjoist Jess Langlais discussed how their deal with New West came to be:

“New West came to some of our shows and the ball started rolling. They knew they wanted to work with us, and we knew we wanted to work with them. New West lets the artist steer the ship and that’s what we were looking for — to have the autonomy to do what we want, but to also have a great label behind us.”

The group also unveiled a brand new music video for the title-track of the album today, displaying a number of clips of the good ol’ workin’ class, blue-collar people who work from sun up to sun down.

The song itself is a perfect mix of country, rock, bluegrass, and everything in between which perfectly sums up the band, and is one heck of a lead single to kick off an album that the band believes is their best work to date.

Guitarist Robert Greer adds:

“This is the sound we’ve been working towards since the inception of the band. It isn’t a departure, it’s an evolution — the gate is wide open right now.”

Town Mountain’s main lyricist Phil Barker weighed in on the origin of the song, and how he wrote it:

“(It) was written amid the social upheaval of 2020. Lyrically, I wanted a song to communicate that a change is coming for those who don’t have a voice or feel disenfranchised.

Musically, I wanted the rhythm to have a similar intensity and make you feel like something is about to happen.”

Check out the video here:

A couple years back, Town Mountain performed one of their most recognizable songs, “Down Low,” alongside Tyler Childers (who co-wrote it) at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado.

