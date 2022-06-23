ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Called Her Boss To Get Teddi Mellencamp Fired From Their Podcast

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mwfxa_0gJvnRpz00

Tamra Judge is always stirring the pot , long after she was let go of Real Housewives of Orange County . The former Housewives veteran has kept herself busy though. She is appearing on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club , which is season 2 of the hit RHUGT series. Tamra also started a podcast with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, Teddi Mellencamp . The podcast, aptly titled Two T’s In A Pod , has found some success while divulging all kinds of current and past Housewives tea .

Now Tamra is spilling some internal tea, throwing her long-time friend Vicki Gunvalson under the bus. Vicki is also appearing with Tamra on RHUGT this season. As reported by Reality Blurb , Tamra revealed that Vicki called their boss and tried to get Teddi fired. Naturally, Teddi was pissed. The Instagram account Bravo Snark Side shared the podcast footage where Teddi and Tamra discussed their thoughts on the matter.

Teddi started, “Let’s talk about Vicki going after me. I, 100 percent, I’m fair game. I can be obnoxious, annoying, controlling. But here’s the one thing: Pick something new.” She added, “If the one thing that you’re going to attack me for is being boring , then you just read something off the world wide web. You don’t know me.”

Tamra divulged, “What I do remember, because there was a lot that went down. We recorded for an hour. I can’t be certain about the ‘boring’ thing. That just came to the top of my head but she did say in the interview that she did not like you.” Tamra continued, saying she stood up for Teddi . She recalled asking Vicki , “I said, ‘Do you know Teddi? Have you ever met Teddi?’ She said, ‘No.’ And I said, ‘Well, how can you not like somebody you don’t know?’”

But Tamra seems to think that it all boils down to jealousy over Tamra and Teddi’s bond in sharing a podcast. Tamra suggested, “I think what it all comes down to is she doesn’t like me doing this podcast with you. And I think we know that. She called our boss. We know that.” Teddi remarked, “That’s such a low blow, like, cheap shot.”

Bravo Snarkside also included a video of Vicki telling Entertainment Tonight , “I don’t know Teddi Mellencamp but I don’t like Teddi Mellencamp.”

TELL US – DO YOU BELIVE THAT VICKI CALLED TEDDI AND TAMRA’S BOSS? IS TAMRA THROWING VICKI UNDER THE BUS FOR VIEWS/LISTENERS? WHY DO YOU THINK VICKI DOESN’T LIKE TEDDI WHEN SHE DOESN’T KNOW HER?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Called Her Boss To Get Teddi Mellencamp Fired From Their Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 15

d Smith
3d ago

oh everyone knows Vicki is capable of it! so desperate. alll the time. she spreads lies about everyone all the time.

Reply
19
Guest
3d ago

Nobody cares Tamara. Go slither back under your rock. Your 15 minutes are over. Thank God!

Reply(2)
14
Teresa F
2d ago

I totally believe Vicki would do something like this because she's just mean spirited! Funny, if I were to pick a friend from the many Housewives casts, it would be Teddi Mellencamp ( already know Lisa Rinna, who is wonderful). Teddi loves her family and seems most down to earth!

Reply(1)
4
Related
TODAY.com

Taylor Armstrong talks her 'tremendous' evolution since leaving 'RHOBH'

Since leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2013, Taylor Armstrong said she's learned how strong she really is. Prior to her departure, Armstrong's marital difficulties were depicted (and discussed) on-camera. Armstrong alleges that her ex-husband, Russell Armstrong, was physically and emotionally abusive toward her. Armstrong filed...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Craig Conover Says Hooking Up With Naomie Olindo In Vegas Put Him On A Path To Date Paige DeSorbo

I, for one, was not expecting to endure any form of rekindling between Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo during Season 8 of Southern Charm. These two broke up all the way back in 2017. Naomie then bought a ladder, climbed herself up onto a high horse, and rode off into the New York sunset with her rebound-boo Metul Shah. Of course, […] The post Craig Conover Says Hooking Up With Naomie Olindo In Vegas Put Him On A Path To Date Paige DeSorbo appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says Fans Were “Proud” Of Husband Joe Gorga After He Was Caught Screaming At A Tenant Over Rent

Standing by her man! Melissa Gorga always rides hard for husband Joe Gorga. And she’s continuing to do so even after Joe was caught in a screaming match with a tenant who Joe claims hasn’t paid him rent in 4 years. But according to the Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran, she’s not the only […] The post Melissa Gorga Says Fans Were “Proud” Of Husband Joe Gorga After He Was Caught Screaming At A Tenant Over Rent appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
HipHopWired

Feds Want Longer Jail Sentence for Nicki Minaj’s Husband

Federal prosecutors have recommended a stricter jail sentence for Kenneth Petty in advance of his upcoming sentencing for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Lawyers for the husband of Nicki Minaj had previously petitioned for him to be placed on house arrest, but prosecutors feel that the amenities were too comfortable for Petty to serve time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
buzzfeednews.com

Billie Eilish Revealed She Slept In A Bed With Her Parents And Brother Until The Age Of 11 Due To Her Debilitating Separation Anxiety

Over the years since she shot to fame as a young teenager, Billie Eilish has gained huge success. In fact, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter is already halfway to achieving the super-rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) status!. Aside from her career-focused accolades, however, Billie has long been vocal about...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pod#Ultimate Girls#Real Housewives#Reality Blurb
shefinds

Toby Keith's Heartbreaking Message To Fans After Announcing Shocking Health Battle: ‘I Need Time To Breathe, Recover and Relax'

Country music singer and musician Toby Keith revealed in a heartbreaking message to fans that he has been battling stomach cancer since late 2021, is receiving treatment and will hopefully be able to perform live soon. The “Red Solo Cup” hitmaker, 60, opened up about his condition with his 809K Instagram followers in a post last week.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Photo of Son Rennie’s Face In Father’s Day Tribute To David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed her son Rennie’s face for the first time in a photoset celebrating her husband David Foster on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The 38-year-old singer gushed over her husband, 72, and showed that she’s so happy to have started a family with him in the caption for the sweet Instagram, which you can see here. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Cracks Jokes And Prays To Jesus From Her Dressing Room As She Returns To ‘GMA’ After A Short Break To Care For Her Partner ‘Sweet Amber’ Laign, 47, As She Battles Cancer

Robin Roberts, who previously battled breast cancer herself, is now supporting her partner, Amber Laign, as she takes on her own battle with the disease. Roberts recently took some time away from Good Morning America to be with Laign during a “challenging week” for the cancer warrior, but now she’s back at work giving viewers laughs and wisdom once more.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin “OK” After Video Shows Her Being Pushed, Falling on Ground During L.A. Protest

Full House actress Jodie Sweetin is “OK,” a rep for the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter after video emerged this weekend showing Sweetin being pushed and falling to the ground during a protest in Los Angeles. In the video, posted to social media by freelance photojournalist Mike Ade, Sweetin is shown close to a group of police officers. One of them appears to push her and she then appears to trip and fall onto the street. She quickly gets up and collects herself before the protesters chant “no justice, no peace.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJudge Temporarily Blocks Release of Records Related...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Penelope Celebrating at 'Camp North' for North West's Birthday

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s daughter Penelope and her cousin, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, are pretty tight. Not only do they live close by — but they’re close in age, too, with North turning 9 like Penelope last week. To celebrate, Kim threw North an amazing, spooky-themed birthday party in the wilderness — at a woodsy retreat dubbed “Camp North.” And according to Kourtney’s latest Instagram pics, it looks like Penelope had an absolute blast at the birthday celebration. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtneykardash) “Camp North,” Kourtney...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Mama June: Road To Redemption’: The Family Calls Dr. Ish As June Considers Moving

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her husband, Josh, were furious when they learned June “Mama June” Shannon exposed them to COVID at Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s birthday party. The executive producers of Mama June: Road To Redemption was the one to break the news, and because of the family’s exposure to COVID, production was forced to shut down for two weeks. Pumpkin, Josh, Alana, Jessica Shannon and the kids also had to take regular COVID tests and film stuff on their own.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy