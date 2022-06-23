Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Called Her Boss To Get Teddi Mellencamp Fired From Their Podcast

Tamra Judge is always stirring the pot , long after she was let go of Real Housewives of Orange County . The former Housewives veteran has kept herself busy though. She is appearing on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club , which is season 2 of the hit RHUGT series. Tamra also started a podcast with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, Teddi Mellencamp . The podcast, aptly titled Two T’s In A Pod , has found some success while divulging all kinds of current and past Housewives tea .

Now Tamra is spilling some internal tea, throwing her long-time friend Vicki Gunvalson under the bus. Vicki is also appearing with Tamra on RHUGT this season. As reported by Reality Blurb , Tamra revealed that Vicki called their boss and tried to get Teddi fired. Naturally, Teddi was pissed. The Instagram account Bravo Snark Side shared the podcast footage where Teddi and Tamra discussed their thoughts on the matter.

Teddi started, “Let’s talk about Vicki going after me. I, 100 percent, I’m fair game. I can be obnoxious, annoying, controlling. But here’s the one thing: Pick something new.” She added, “If the one thing that you’re going to attack me for is being boring , then you just read something off the world wide web. You don’t know me.”

Tamra divulged, “What I do remember, because there was a lot that went down. We recorded for an hour. I can’t be certain about the ‘boring’ thing. That just came to the top of my head but she did say in the interview that she did not like you.” Tamra continued, saying she stood up for Teddi . She recalled asking Vicki , “I said, ‘Do you know Teddi? Have you ever met Teddi?’ She said, ‘No.’ And I said, ‘Well, how can you not like somebody you don’t know?’”

But Tamra seems to think that it all boils down to jealousy over Tamra and Teddi’s bond in sharing a podcast. Tamra suggested, “I think what it all comes down to is she doesn’t like me doing this podcast with you. And I think we know that. She called our boss. We know that.” Teddi remarked, “That’s such a low blow, like, cheap shot.”

Bravo Snarkside also included a video of Vicki telling Entertainment Tonight , “I don’t know Teddi Mellencamp but I don’t like Teddi Mellencamp.”

