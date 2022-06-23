ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Administrators at BG schools get raises

By Marie Thomas-Baird, Sentinel-Tribune Education Editor
sent-trib.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowling Green City Schools administrators will see increases, between 5% and 13%, in their salaries effective Aug. 1. The board of education approved the new salaries at Tuesday’s meeting. The board also accepted resignations, approved new hires and acted on a number of sports-related contracts. Administrators who had...

www.sent-trib.com

Comments / 0

 

thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Medical Society & BAHEC Award Scholarships

SCHOLARSHIPS …The Bryan Area Health Education Center (BAHEC) scholarship committee, in partnership with the Williams County Medical Society, has awarded scholarships to five Williams County students pursuing health care careers for the 2022-23 school year. Pictured above is scholarship recipient Mackenzie Haney with Rachel Froelich, BAHEC Executive Director. Mackenzie is a Doctor of Nursing Practice student at the University of Cincinnati. Other recipients not pictured are: Medical student Jaret Miller, who is attending the Ohio State University College of Medicine; Allison Darrow, Pharmacy student at the University of Toledo; Margo Morr, Occupational Therapy student at the University of Findlay; and Kathryn Taylor, Physician Assistant student at the University of Saint Francis. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

The search for Waldo is on in Perrysburg

Where’s Waldo? In Perrysburg, of course! The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five local businesses throughout our community this July. Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2022, Find Waldo Local is a great summer activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses, including Kids Klothesline, Lola’s Perrysburg, and Just Skateboarding!
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Survey says: Gambling up with Perrysburg teens

PERRYSBURG — A recent survey analysis shows online gambling is up among teens in Perrysburg Schools. An analysis of the 2022 Youth Survey for Perrysburg Schools was presented to the school board on Monday by William Ivoska, Ph.D. He has done this type of work for the district since 2014. He is retired from Owens Community College and taught survey research analysis.
PERRYSBURG, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Conneaut, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Education
City
Bowling Green, OH
WTOL 11

University of Findlay unveils new indoor golf center

FINDLAY, Ohio — A new indoor golf facility aims to continue a legacy of success for the University of Findlay golf program. The University of Findlay unveiled its new Beall Oilers Golf Center Friday on Main Street. The 4,000-square-foot privately funded facility will be used by the men's & women's golf teams as a practice facility year-round.
FINDLAY, OH
Lima News

Niese honored for pandemic work

LIMA — Nurse practitioner James “J.R.” Niese will be recognized Friday for his work assisting the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center during the pandemic. Niese, a family practice nurse practitioner for Mercy Health-Columbus Grover Family Medicine, has seen patients at the detention center on a weekly basis since March 2020.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 6-25-2022

There have been 33,276 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 92 cases since June 17, according to the ODH website. There have been 360 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,118 hospitalizations since March 2020.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
#High School Football#High School Girls#Girls Soccer#Athletics#Ag
sent-trib.com

Murphy Tractor moving into Rossford

ROSSFORD —With the Murphy Tractor and Equipment company groundbreaking on Wednesday, their move from Perrysburg to their permanent location in Rossford begins. “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. The diversity of industries we’re getting out there is amazing. They will cover a large territory. This will definitely put them in the traffic pattern that will also help entice other industries to the crossroads,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon said.
ROSSFORD, OH
sent-trib.com

Fundraiser started for Social employees impacted by fire

PERRYSBURG — A fundraiser has been started for the employees of a restaurant that was destroyed in a Thursday fire. Social Gastropub on Ohio 25 was a total loss. The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate. A GoFndMe has been set up to assist the employees,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Eastwood grad Reiser had storied baseball career at Elmwood

BLOOMDALE — After growing up in Pemberville and graduating from rival Eastwood n 1978, coach Kyle Reiser took to Wayne and his name became synonymous with Elmwood baseball. Reiser is retiring from coaching Elmwood baseball, although he will remain as a teacher, after 32 years at the helm. Under...
BLOOMDALE, OH
NewsBreak
Education
sent-trib.com

Fire sears Social in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG — A manager and workers escaped a city restaurant that went up in flames Thursday afternoon. Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz said crews were called to Social Gastropub on Ohio 25 around 2 p.m. Multiple 911 calls were received. “By the time we got here, we already started...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Turner signs Rebekah Hill to gymnastics coaching staff

Bowling Green State University gymnastics coach Kerrie Turner has named Rebekah Hill to her staff as a graduate assistant coach. Hill comes to BGSU after spending four years at Oregon State, the last three as a volunteer assistant coach. “I am thrilled Rebekah will be joining our program,” Turner said....
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Anita and David Augsburger

BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. David Augsburger are celebrating 60 years of marriage with a public reception from 2-4 p.m. July 2 at the Orange Township building, 4699 CR 28, in Bluffton. The couple requests no gifts, please. Augsburger and the former Anita Huber were married July 1, 1962,...
BLUFFTON, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Boom Festival on July 3 expands BG’s Independence Day celebration

To celebrate this Independence Day, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Visit BG Ohio, Fireworks Project Team, and the City of Bowling Green, invite the community to come out and enjoy BG BOOM Festival and Fireworks on Sunday, July 3. Join in the fun of the first time ever...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Letter: Why not change these three things?

I’m in my 70s now, so I know I won’t see any major changes in my lifetime. If I could, one would be to bury all communication and electrical lines. These lines are tremendously costly to repair (in summer storms and winter ice). This will probably never happen because of the obvious cost involved.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Bike BG Slow Roll rescheduled for July 10

The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission’s community bike ride, previously scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed until next month. This slow roll, titled Just Chillin’, will now meet on July 10 at 2 p.m. at the City Pool parking lot, l520 Conneaut Ave. This leisurely ride will include a stop for ice cream courtesy of the Sundae Station. Upon completion of the ride, all riders will receive a free one day pool pass to the pool.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

