Administrators at BG schools get raises

SCHOLARSHIPS …The Bryan Area Health Education Center (BAHEC) scholarship committee, in partnership with the Williams County Medical Society, has awarded scholarships to five Williams County students pursuing health care careers for the 2022-23 school year. Pictured above is scholarship recipient Mackenzie Haney with Rachel Froelich, BAHEC Executive Director. Mackenzie is a Doctor of Nursing Practice student at the University of Cincinnati. Other recipients not pictured are: Medical student Jaret Miller, who is attending the Ohio State University College of Medicine; Allison Darrow, Pharmacy student at the University of Toledo; Margo Morr, Occupational Therapy student at the University of Findlay; and Kathryn Taylor, Physician Assistant student at the University of Saint Francis. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO