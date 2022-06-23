ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marseille are 'interested in potential loan move for Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares' which 'could be sanctioned if the Gunners can bolster their backline' with Ajax's £30m-rated defender Lisandro Martinez a target

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Marseille are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares on loan.

The 22-year-old only arrived at the Emirates Stadium last summer and there is now a possibility that he could be sent out on loan if Arsenal can recruit in that area.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners would only be open to allowing him to leave on a temporary basis and a move to Marseille would provide him with Champions League football for the season after they finished as runners-up in Ligue 1 last season.

Marseille are reportedly interested in a loan move Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares

The north London side are currently pressing to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in a £30million deal and should the Argentine join, a move away for Tavares could be sanctioned.

Initial talks have already taken place with Arsenal willing to offer around £25m for the Argentina international, however, Ajax have dismissed that figure and want more with the knowledge they have other clubs willing to bid.

The 24-year-old can play as a centre-back, left back and centre midfield.

Arsenal are keen to bring in Argentina international Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer
Lisandro Martinez can play at centre-back and left back as well as in central midfield

Portuguese left-back Tavares didn't always perform consistently when deputising for the injured Kieran Tierney in the Gunners' backline.

Tavares, who signed from Benfica for £8million last July, made 28 appearances during his first season at the Emirates, scoring one goal and contributing two assists. He has played eight times for Portugal at U21 level.

His main stretches of regular game time for Mikel Arteta's side came when Scotland international Tierney, the club's first choice left-back, was sidelined through injury.

An ankle issue saw Tavares complete six consecutive Premier League matches between late October and early December.

Tavares filled in for Kieran Tierney at left-back during his first campaign with Arsenal

He then returned to sitting on the bench until the concluding weeks of the campaign, when Tierney suffered a serious knee injury.

Report in Italy have also suggested that Atalanta interested in a potential deal for Tavares - most likely a loan - as they seek a replacement for Robin Gosens, who signed for Inter Milan back in January.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported last week that negotiations with Arsenal may not be straightforward but Atalanta believe there is a possibility of getting the deal done before next season.

Sports
