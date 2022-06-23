ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

Cortlandville man arrested for using fake money

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

CORTLANDVILLE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A Cortlandville man was arrested on June 22nd for criminal possession of a forged instrument.

According to New York State Police, Anthony J. Fenton, 36, attempted to use a fake bill at the Kwik Fill in the Town of Cortlandville. A trooper later located Fenton and found that he was in possession of six fake $100 bills.

Fenton was arrested and processed at SP Homer and then transported to Cortland County Jail.

