Before the launch of the Nintendo Switch, the popularity of handheld consoles was seeing quite the decline compared to its peaks from the ‘90s and 2000s. Meanwhile, the introduction of power- efficient processors with fast enough integrated graphics like AMD’s Ryzen 3000U series from a few years ago has revitalized the handheld console market and we currently have the Steam Deck produced by Valve along with a bunch of models produced in China that are constantly one-upping each other every time a new APU generation comes along. Since competition is always good, a new Chinese maker named AOKZOE is now emerging with its own take on Windows-based handheld console gaming. The new Chinese company has recently uploaded a couple of Youtube videos showing specs and fps performance in a few popular games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO