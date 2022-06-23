ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

First-time unemployment claims drop in Iowa; continuing claims rise

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — The number of Iowans filing for unemployment for the first...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 6

Related
Albia Newspapers

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Iowa

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Reynolds appoints campaign donor to Iowa Board of Regents

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Des Moines area businessman James “JC” Risewick to the Iowa Board of Regents Friday. Risewick is the president and chief operating officer of his family business, Seneca Companies, which specializes in petroleum dispensing and design solutions for gas stations. “I’m thankful that the Governor...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Neil Hamilton’s book changed my mind about Iowa’s voluntary environmental standards

Roughly four decades of work in conservation in Iowa did not prepare me for all I might draw from Professor Neil Hamilton’s book on soils, “The Land Remains.” I was especially surprised to find myself reexamining long-held beliefs in how best to approach soil and water protections. This is in part due to Hamilton’s qualifications […] The post Neil Hamilton’s book changed my mind about Iowa’s voluntary environmental standards appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Supreme Court's ruling opens the door for an abortion ban in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Supreme Court just overturned a ruling last week, stating the Iowa Constitution does not provide a right to an abortion. That's what green lit the 24-hour waiting period law, and with today's decision from Washington, D.C., that opens the door for Iowa to ban abortions across the board. But as of today, abortions are still legal in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
WOWT

New abortion restrictions to start in Iowa next month

6 News exclusive DC bureau caught up with Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon and his first thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision. Deeply held beliefs on both sides of the issue are leading to demonstrations across the country. Updated: 24 hours ago. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has made its...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowans
KCCI.com

Anti-abortion supporters rally at the Iowa State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday morning, a group of anti-abortion Iowans gathered on the west steps of the Iowa Capitol, praying for lawmakers to pass stricter abortion laws after theU.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. "We are here to provide support for the Supreme Court as they...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Supreme Courtended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years Friday in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Following...
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Topgolf Announces They’re Building First Iowa Facility

There has been nothing short of an explosion of announcements about technology-enabled golf facilities in the state of Iowa. However, the leader is clearly Topgolf, and they're finally coming to Iowa. Topgolf announced in a press release today that they'll be building the first Topgolf venue in the state of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
KCCI.com

This is Iowa: After 6 strokes, Iowan proves all kids can play

DES MOINES, Iowa — When kids face big health problems, moms jump into action. That's exactly what happened after Jack Clarke had six strokes at the age of 8. But the huge sports fan still wanted to play, so his mom quit her job and started Can Play, an organization for kids like Jack.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa native running to raise money for veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Matthew Johnson is a former Knoxville Raceway driver, a veteran and an IronMan competitor. He's an exceptional athlete but more so an exceptional person. On July 2, Knoxville Raceway will be hosting their usual races, but Johnson is making it special. He is running from...
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

See how many LGBT people have children in Iowa

Investigated the number of LGBT people who have children in Iowa using data from the Williams Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
ktwb.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issues a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. “The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy