Both major parties will hold primaries on Aug. 9. Voting is at the Granby Town Hall Meeting Room from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The location was changed this spring because of a large summer construction project at the school. Granby Town Hall Meeting Room is located at 15 North Granby Road, across from the library. Only registered major party members, as of noon on Monday Aug. 8, can participate in the primary. Unaffiliated and new registered voters cannot participate unless they change their voter registration to sign up with a major party by noon on Aug. 8.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO