CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper angler has literally outdone himself, breaking a Wyoming fishing record he set in 2021, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Thursday. Christopher Bobo, 34, caught a 19.5-inch longnose sucker out of the North Platte River in May, 1.5 inches longer than the longnose sucker he caught out of the same stretch of river in May 2021. The previous record to his 2021 catch was set in 1998, according to Game and Fish.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO