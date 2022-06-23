PBMC adjusts COVID testing hours

BELFAST — Judith Crosby, 90, passed peacefully at her home in Belfast on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Judy was born on January 21, 1932, in Gloucester, Massachusetts, the daughter of Donald A. nd Ellen Saari Wilson. She grew up in Lanesville, and after graduating from Gloucester High School earned a degree from Boston University in Practical Arts and Letters. She worked thereafter at MIT in the Department of Electrical Engineering. In later years, Judy earned a BS in Education from the University of Maine, Orono.
Comments / 0