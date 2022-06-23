ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

PBMC adjusts COVID testing hours

 4 days ago

ROCKPORT — In response to a decrease in overall volume, Pen Bay Medical Center (PBMC) will adjust the hours of its drive through COVID testing center. Effective Monday, June 27, the testing center...

June 25 update: Midcoast adds 15 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Community Public Safety – Central to Trundy’s Approach

I encourage you to vote for Jason Trundy for Waldo County Sheriff this coming November. Trundy has the right mix of experience, integrity, firmness, and innovation to continue --and add to -- the Waldo County Sherriff’s Office legacy of excellence. Policing is hard to get right. Some emergencies warrant...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Maine abortion provider braces for more out-of-state visitors

After Friday's Supreme Court ruling, independent public abortion providers in Maine are preparing for the possibility that more people will come here seeking access. The Mabel Wadsworth Center in Bangor is the northern-most clinic on the East Coast that provides public abortion services. It's a long way to drive for those who live in states without abortion access, said Abbie Strout-Bentes, the center's director of community engagement.
BANGOR, ME
Levesque Hopes to Bring Redevelopment Magic to Limestone

LIMESTONE, Maine (AP) — The man who led the redevelopment of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station hopes to work some magic in northern Maine. Steve Levesque retired from his post in as executive director of Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority late last year. But retirement didn't suit him. His...
LIMESTONE, ME
Local family becomes American citizens

BASS HARBOR — Citizenship in the U.S. is a sought-after privilege and is a goal that many who come to this country set out to achieve. This goal was realized for a local family from Macedonia, who received their citizenship last week. Zoran and Dejana Manev of Bass Harbor,...
PORTLAND, ME
Rockport Town Manager’s Report, June 27

The following is Rockport Town Manager Jon Duke’s report to the Select Board in advance if its June 27 regularly scheduled meeting. The annual rite of passage that is the Annual Town Meeting finally returned in its traditional, in- person setting last week. We had 75 residents show up and participate to pass the annual budget and approve a number of articles which provide the basis for how the town government will operate for the next year. A number of communities in Maine have altered how their municipalities handle the annual town meeting and instead move more of their decisions to be made through the ballot box. 75 people are not a great sum, but it was wonderful to see so many corners of our community together for the first time since the pandemic began.
ROCKPORT, ME
‘Great wisdom, good luck and wonderful success

On June 21, I attended my first Camden Select Board meeting in six years as a commenting citizen. I went to honor the transfer of power as Tom Hedstrom and Stephanie French were sworn in as new members of the board. After the ceremony during the time where citizens of...
CAMDEN, ME
Christian Civic League of Maine reacts to abortion ruling

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, we spoke to Barbara Ford -- the Executive Director of the Godparent Home Ministries -- a center in Bangor for women in their teens to thirties who are pregnant and in crisis. Here’s what she had...
BANGOR, ME
This Week in Lincolnville: 52 Years Ago This Week

July 3, 1970 was a big day for Wally and I, the closing on our house. Married just three months, we were finally moving in together. I weighed 123 pounds and still had both my own knees. He was still the skinny guy I see in the photos from 1957, his year in Korea. We were embarking on that tricky ship called marriage.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
Judith E. Crosby, obituary

BELFAST — Judith Crosby, 90, passed peacefully at her home in Belfast on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Judy was born on January 21, 1932, in Gloucester, Massachusetts, the daughter of Donald A. nd Ellen Saari Wilson. She grew up in Lanesville, and after graduating from Gloucester High School earned a degree from Boston University in Practical Arts and Letters. She worked thereafter at MIT in the Department of Electrical Engineering. In later years, Judy earned a BS in Education from the University of Maine, Orono.
BELFAST, ME
One Historical Inn In Maine Has A Chillingly Haunted History

Countless amounts of people have traveled along Route 1A in Maine from Bangor on their way to Ellsworth and Bar Harbor. Through twists and turns, you'll come up to a picturesque hilltop opening with a majestic colonial building sitting atop known as the Lucerne Inn. The inn has been maintained since it was built in 1818, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still operates today hosting guests, weddings and other events. But after decades of strange noises, shadows and other occurrences being reported by visitors, the question was asked, "is this place haunted?". And of course, there's a story.
MAINE STATE
Here’s What May Be Going into The Old Augusta, Maine Kmart Location

It's no surprise that people have been pondering different ideas and options for the now-vacant Augusta Kmart site that sits just off Western Avenue in the State's capital. According to the Kennebec Journal, initially, Augusta city councilors had poo-poo'd an idea that would have brought hundreds of garage-style self storage units to the site. However now, they say they're more open to a different kind of self storage option that's all part of a revised plan.
AUGUSTA, ME
Local woman opening Meadow Mall business

Meadow Skincare & Esthetics, located in the Small Mall section of the Meadow Mall, 185 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, will be opening Tuesday, July 5. Emma Rideout Dickinson is the owner and operator. “I grew up on Southport and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in 2017 and wasted no...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Agenda set for RSU 20 board meeting June 28

SEARSPORT — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 20 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Tuesday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the SDMHS cafetorium. Livestreaming will be available. AGENDA. 1. CALL THE MEETING TO ORDER. 2. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE AGENDA. 3....
SEARSPORT, ME

