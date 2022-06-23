PBMC adjusts COVID testing hours

The following is Rockport Town Manager Jon Duke’s report to the Select Board in advance if its June 27 regularly scheduled meeting. The annual rite of passage that is the Annual Town Meeting finally returned in its traditional, in- person setting last week. We had 75 residents show up and participate to pass the annual budget and approve a number of articles which provide the basis for how the town government will operate for the next year. A number of communities in Maine have altered how their municipalities handle the annual town meeting and instead move more of their decisions to be made through the ballot box. 75 people are not a great sum, but it was wonderful to see so many corners of our community together for the first time since the pandemic began.

ROCKPORT, ME ・ 16 HOURS AGO