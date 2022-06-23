2 group home employees charged after pouring boiling water on patient with disabilities, police say

A TikTok star—and mother—in Mobile, Alabama, is using the platform that made her famous to seek justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered a day shy of his 19th birthday “I need your help with this. There’s almost 7-million people that follow me—somebody’s got to know something,” “Mama Tot” Ophelia Nichols said on TikTok, urging someone to come forward with answers for the death of her son, Randon Lee. Nichols said Lee was shot dead as he went to a gas station, just hours after she told him she had his money for his birthday. “To have an individual make the choice to take your child from you—he had a choice, they had a choice and they chose to take my son from me.” Nichols said her son signed up to be an organ donor, so his organs will go toward those who need it. Police said an investigation was ongoing, according to WALA.

19 HOURS AGO