ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw, AL

2 group home employees charged after pouring boiling water on patient with disabilities, police say

By Ariel Mallory, Emily Van de Riet
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two employees of a group home in Alabama were arrested Tuesday after police said they poured boiling water on a patient. Chickasaw police said the 52-year-old patient has mental and physical disabilities. He is being treated at a hospital for...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 2

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Gunman shoots two Popeyes employees at drive-thru window in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police said a gunman opened fire on the drive-thru window at Popeyes on Sunday. Investigators said the man got out of a white Nissan Sentra and shot into the restaurant on St. Stephens Road around 8:38 p.m. Two employees inside were wounded. Investigators did not reveal details about their conditions.
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

2 juveniles hospitalized after being shot in Escambia County overnight

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two juveniles were hospitalized after being shot in Escambia County overnight, according to the sheriff's office. Escambia County deputies were called around 12:15 a.m. to Lion's Motel at MLK Jr. Drive and Anderson Street. The sheriff's office says two juveniles suffered gunshot wounds. There's no word...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Chickasaw, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Honorary street designation celebrates life of teen lost to gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The mother of a 16-year-old boy lost to gun violence celebrated his life Saturday as an honorary street sign bearing his name was installed. Chavan Scruggs was shot and killed in September 2021 outside Figures Parks. A 15-year-old was arrested and charged in the case. Family...
MOBILE, AL
TheDailyBeast

TikToker Begs for Answers After 18-Year-Old Son Shot Dead Day Before Birthday

A TikTok star—and mother—in Mobile, Alabama, is using the platform that made her famous to seek justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered a day shy of his 19th birthday “I need your help with this. There’s almost 7-million people that follow me—somebody’s got to know something,” “Mama Tot” Ophelia Nichols said on TikTok, urging someone to come forward with answers for the death of her son, Randon Lee. Nichols said Lee was shot dead as he went to a gas station, just hours after she told him she had his money for his birthday. “To have an individual make the choice to take your child from you—he had a choice, they had a choice and they chose to take my son from me.” Nichols said her son signed up to be an organ donor, so his organs will go toward those who need it. Police said an investigation was ongoing, according to WALA.
utv44.com

Woman killed in fall from Orange Beach condo balcony

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Orange Beach Police, at approximately 0530 on 26 June 2022, Orange Beach emergency personnel responded to Phoenix III condos for a report of someone fallen from a condo balcony. On arrival an adult female was found and pronounced deceased. Police are investigating,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Police#Boiling Water#Nobles Group Homes#Gray Media Group Inc
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD makes arrest in Friday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting at a local apartment complex. Brandon Lee Gibbons faces a charge of second-degree assault. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to Ascension Provident Hospital around 4 a.m. Friday in reference to one...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile hotel closes due to crime and code violations

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, a hotel is temporarily closed due to complaints of crime and code violations. From January 2021 to April 2022, the Mobile Police Department received over 1,000 calls for service at the Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, located at 162 West I-65 Service Road North. Occupants of the hotel complained about drug activity and reported gun crimes, assaults, domestic violence as well as other public nuisance issues such as public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
WKRG News 5

No injuries after shooting on Kentucky Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed a shooting occurred at an occupied vehicle on Kentucky Street Thursday night. MPD said the shooting happened on June 23 around 6 p.m. on the 970 block of Kentucky Street. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered that a group of known subjects […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Greentree Apartments, 1 arrested

UPDATE (3:15 p.m.): One man was arrested in connection to the shooting at Greentree Apartments in Mobile. Mobile Police arrested Brandon Gibson, 21. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed that one person was shot at Greentree Apartments off Airport Boulevard early Friday morning. Mobile Police were called to Ascension Providence Hospital Friday, June 24, […]
WKRG News 5

Foley man sentenced to 5 years, found with meth, guns, weed

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was sentenced to over five years after he was found distributing meth and marijuana in south Alabama communities. Jimmie Lee Avera, 35, was sentenced after Foley Police conducted a raid on a home off Lake South Drive May 6, 2021. Avera shared the home with Caitlin Reid Bentley, […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Body discovered at beach resort: Orange Beach Police

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police are investigating after a body was found early Sunday morning. Orange Beach Police confirm a body was discovered at Phoenix III Vacation Rental Rental Condominiums. That’s just west of the Romar Beach Public Access point on Perdido Beach Boulevard. The body of a woman was discovered at […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman killed in crash on Lott Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer woman died Saturday evening in a crash on Lott Road. It happened around 6 p.m. just north of Georgetown in Mobile County. State Troopers said Donna M. Curley, 57, was killed when her vehicle left the road and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy