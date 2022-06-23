TN Gov. Lee Reappoints David Rausch to Lead Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Tonight the Knox County Commission passed a Mineral Severance Tax, a new tax for those purchasing material like rock from Knox County Quarries. Knox County Commissioner Kyle Ward voted NO. Before the vote he told me, “I made a promise to my constituents that I wouldn’t vote to raise taxes and I keep my promises. Right now isn’t good timing with inflation being the highest it’s been in 40 years. Our community is already suffering enough with everything being more expensive. Small business owners are struggling to keep up, there is a recession on the horizon, interest rates are about to go through the roof and this is just one more expense.”

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO