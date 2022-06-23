ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Gov. Lee Reappoints David Rausch to Lead Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

By BHornback
brianhornback.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will appoint David Rausch to serve a second term as Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), effective July 1. Director...

www.brianhornback.com

Comments / 2

Related
brianhornback.com

Knox Commission Passes New Tax, Knox County Mayor Does NOT Intend to Sign It

Tonight the Knox County Commission passed a Mineral Severance Tax, a new tax for those purchasing material like rock from Knox County Quarries. Knox County Commissioner Kyle Ward voted NO. Before the vote he told me, “I made a promise to my constituents that I wouldn’t vote to raise taxes and I keep my promises. Right now isn’t good timing with inflation being the highest it’s been in 40 years. Our community is already suffering enough with everything being more expensive. Small business owners are struggling to keep up, there is a recession on the horizon, interest rates are about to go through the roof and this is just one more expense.”
KNOX COUNTY, TN
brianhornback.com

Knox County Commission is Set to Create a NEW Tax That Can Generate $1 Million in New Money for the Government

Tomorrow the Knox County Commission has this Resolution on the Agenda for the June meeting. If passed it will create a Mineral Services “Fee” aka Tax. Commissioner John Schoonmaker calls it a fee, because he doesn’t want to call it a tax. With 11 members on Commission, 9 of them Republicans. They do not want to be accused of creating a tax. Anytime the government takes money from people or businesses it is a tax, in my humble opinion, feel free to make it your own.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy