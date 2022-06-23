ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Adult Daycare Takes 10K SF in Morrisania

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Commercial Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local adult daycare chain has inked a lease for a new location in the South Bronx, according to its brokers. Forever Young Daycare took 10,000 square feet at 1100 Franklin Avenue in Morrisania, at the corner of East...

commercialobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
internewscast.com

NYC high school teen disappears after exam

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High school student Kyara Villa, 15, went missing on Thursday, not long after she took a Regents exam at The High School of Fashion Industries in Manhattan. “I don’t know how to start this but my heart is broken and I am in disbelief,” the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

We Love This Cheap NYC Transportation Most People Don’t Know About

Navigating New York City can be challenging, even for seasoned New Yorkers. It’s even more confusing if it’s your first trip to the city. Sharon and I fall somewhere in the middle of those categories. Like most locals (well, former locals), we’ll choose to walk if it’s a reasonable distance. For longer trips, we’ll choose between an Uber, taxi or subway. Each one of those choices has its advantages and drawbacks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Education
City
Bronx, NY
News 12

Traveling circus group Bindlestiff Family Cirkus visits the Bronx

New Yorkers were in for quite the treat Sunday as a traveling circus came to the Bronx - The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus. The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus visited multiple neighborhoods, set up shop on the street and put on a magical performance. On East 148 Street and Willis Avenue, the group spent the weekend putting on free street performances all across the city.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Norwood: Search for 58-Year-Old Missing Man

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 58-year-old man from Norwood, reported missing on Sunday, June 26. Jerome Hooks, 3569 Dekalb Avenue from the Norwood section of the borough was last seen on Friday, June, 3, at around 10.15 a.m. inside of his home. He is described as male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, has a dark complexion and a stocky build, black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.
BRONX, NY
timesnewsexpress.com

MTA launches redesigned bus network in the Bronx

NEW YORK — The MTA launches its redesigned local bus network in the Bronx on Sunday. Route and bus stop changes are in effect. According to transit officials, the changes mean more reliable bus service, better connections and reduced wait times. The redesigned network also aims to improve accessibility...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#South Bronx
Gothamist.com

NYC Pride March packs Manhattan without pandemic paring down

The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhatton on Sunday for the first time in two years without the pandemic's shadow looming above it. The march was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in its more-than-50-year history as COVID-19 brought public life to a halt. Last year, it was pared down to limited capacity, with most of its events staged virtually. But this year, the coveted event returned with fanfare as people packed midtown for the weekend's biggest event.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Dozens of guns collected at buyback event in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New York City continues to do what it can to get guns off the streets.A gun buyback event was held Saturday afternoon at the Soul Saving Station Church in Harlem. It was hosted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the NYPD and a nonprofit.The nonprofit said this was their most successful buyback event after collecting 76 weapons."There's everything from rifles to pistols to shotguns, but I mean, even the stuff that's replicas, any of it would be something that you wouldn't want to meet in the dark alley at night," an NYPD official said."We're taking our community, working together to keep us safe, not just for this summer, but beyond," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Residents were allowed to turn in up to five weapons in exchange for pre-paid gift cards from $50 to $500, depending on the type of gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
bronx.com

Anissa Monrose, 19, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was last seen from the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. It was reported to police that Anissa Monrose was last seen on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 1624 hours, leaving her residence.
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Fruchthandlers sell Bronx multifamily properties for $169M

In one of the year’s biggest multifamily market deals in the Bronx, Ephraim and Eli Fruchthandler sold two buildings to Mendel Kaff for a combined $169 million, property records show. The Fruchtlanders’ Lineage Properties sold the multifamily buildings at 2001 Story Avenue in Unionport and 883 East 180th Street...
BRONX, NY
newyorkled.com

Orchard Beach Fireworks 2022 – Off of Pelham Bay, Bronx

Bronx Orchard Beach Fireworks 2022 – New York Salutes America Celebration. Pyrotechnic Displays to be set off from a barge in Pelham Bay. Of course the event will be free to all. As of this date, June 23, it hasn’t been officially declared yet BUT it appears the fireworks...
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

An old postcard of Yonkers City Hall and the War Memorial, prior to WWII. By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. Monday, June 27th. June 27, 1911: Yonkers welcomed more than fifty survivors of the famous...
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Subway riders robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two men are wanted by police for robbing subway riders at gunpoint in Manhattan, NYPD officials said. The two suspects allegedly took part in two gunpoint robberies 30 minutes apart on subway trains in Harlem and Midtown, Manhattan on Monday. The first robbery happened on a southbound No. 3 train at […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy