Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau police investigating wallet theft

By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau want your help identifying the...

www.kfvs12.com

westkentuckystar.com

Wanted fugitive arrested during McCracken traffic stop

A wanted Paducah fugitive was arrested Saturday night as the result of a traffic stop near Kevil on US 60. During the traffic stop, a deputy recognized Samantha C. Bennett in the passenger seat of the vehicle. It was confirmed that Bennett was wanted on several felony warrants out of...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police Sergeant graduates from Academy of Police Supervision

A Paducah Police Department Sergeant has graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy of Police Supervision. Sergeant Nickolas Francescon graduated Friday from the DCJT Academy of Police Supervision, in Richmond. The training is an intensive three week class designed for new police supervisors. Sergeant Francescon is the 38th...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2 charged in connection with Carbondale death investigation

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency to prevent price gouging with rising gas prices. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thurs. to prevent price gouging as gas prices climb. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. We’re just days away from the Primary Election in Illinois and two republicans are...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Ill. man charged in shooting that left one person shot

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - One man was arrested following an investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP) into a shooting that occurred earlier this week in Ullin. According to an ISP release, Robert Nelson, 56, from Ullin, was arrested on charges approved by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney’s Office for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
ULLIN, IL
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
5 On Your Side

Woman charged with evidence tampering in disappearance of Ste. Genevieve Co. woman

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was charged with a crime Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a Ste. Genevieve County woman last month. Teresa Baumgartner was charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jessi Wilfong. Wilfong was reported missing on May 25 and her body was found buried inside a barn structure on June 18.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

2 arrested, Paducah police recover stolen truck

Cape Girardeau police are looking for a person seen on surveillance video in connection with a wallet theft investigation. The Mayfield candle factory will rebuild with a $33.3 million expansion. 2 charged in connection with Carbondale death investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Two people were charged in connection with...
KFVS12

Ill. State Police arrest couple after investigating death of 3-year-old

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested a couple following an investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 agents into the death of a 3-year-old girl. According to ISP, 45-year-old Isaac Hill and 41-year-old Katrina Simelton, both from Carbondale, were arrested and charged with...
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to McCracken drug arrest

A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges Thursday night after police investigated a suspicious vehicle. While patrolling Oaks Road at 7 pm, McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies said they noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at an abandoned home. Deputies made contact with the occupant of the vehicle, 22-year-old Dalton L....
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
#Theft
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau police investigating attempted kidnapping

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened late Sunday night. Cape Girardeau police received a report of an attempted kidnapping at about 10:51 p.m. on June 19 in the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street. The victim, a 19-year...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Leaders gather in Cairo, Ill. for port project

Dozens of folks showed up to Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau to rally against the recent SCOTUS decision. Man accused of shooting into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo. Man accused of shooting gun into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo. Gov. Parson proclaims June as Dairy Month in Mo. Updated: 16...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Woman injured in single-vehicle crash on MO 34 near Burfordville

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on MO 34 on Thursday afternoon, June 23. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 74-year-old Marble Hill woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape eastbound on MO 34, about 2 miles west of Burfordville.
BURFORDVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating shooting

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting at Noble Park on Tuesday afternoon, June 21. According to police, it happened just after 4 p.m. inside a vehicle near a shelter at the park. They said the shooting apparently stemmed from a domestic situation. There is no threat to...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Jackson girl raising money for Speed the Light program

Hoffman Family Fireworks in Scott City said they've run into supply chain issues, but it's not stopping them from getting fireworks to their customers. There are three sales tax holidays in Tennessee this year, and all of them are coming up soon. Pope County 100th family reunion. Updated: 15 hours...
JACKSON, MO
kfmo.com

Remains Found Following Missing Person Investigation

(Cape Girardeau County, MO) The remains of a Marquand woman, 21 year old Jessi Wilfong who had been missing since May 25th, have been found following an investigation by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department. A press release from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson indicates information received on Saturday, June 18th led deputies to a location in close proximity to a previously searched residence. Investigation revealed the site of a recently dug portion of ground inside a barn structure where the remains of Wilfong were buried. An autopsy performed on Monday, June 20th determined the cause of death was a homicide. Teresa L. Baumgartner is facing charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Investigation filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Wednesday, June 22nd. The investigation is ongoing and officials anticipate additional charges. KFMO B104 News will have updates as information is made available from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Missing woman found dead in Cape Girardeau

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Herrin Massacre in 1922. The nearly 100-degree weather is stressing out livestock and that could impact your wallet if you like milk. Today on Money Talks, the Federal Reserve has released its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. Meanwhile, a proposal for a Federal Gasoline Tax holidiay has come down from the White House.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County drug investigation results in arrest

A drug investigation in McCracken County on Monday ended in a Paducah man's arrest . After several weeks of receiving complaints about drug activity at a home on Bluebird Lane, McCracken County detectives obtained a search warrant and reportedly found meth and marijuana. Authorities said the resident, Scott C. Bowling,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Tuesday night, June 21. According to Marion police, they were dispatched to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian around 10:58 p.m. at the intersection of W. DeYoung Street and Old Bainbridge Trail. When...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Small earthquake reported in Randolph County, Ill.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was reported in Randolph County Friday night, June 24. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 7:50 p.m. approximately 3.9 miles east of Ellis Grove. The epicenter is directly north of Chester, approximately 5.5 miles. At this time, no...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL

