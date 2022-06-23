ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal investigators searched the home of Trump-era Justice Department official Jeff Clark

By C. Ryan Barber
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Clark emerged inside the Justice Department as a supporter of...

www.businessinsider.com

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
