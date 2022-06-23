Federal investigators searched the home of Trump-era Justice Department official Jeff Clark

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."

