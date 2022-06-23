ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite Survey Asks About Potential Elden Ring, GTA Crossovers

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games is once again fielding responses from Fortnite players to see what the community is most knowledgeable about or interested via a survey which referenced tons of different ideas and properties. That survey encompassed everything from clothing brands to music groups and artists as well as characters from other video...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Return of Two Major Characters

According to a well-known GTA 6 insider and leaker, two major characters from previous installments could be set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game whenever its releases via PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4. As you may know, Niko Belic is mentioned in GTA 5, but the character does not show up in the game. It's unclear if this is going to change in GTA 6. The leaker doesn't say, but they do claim there will be mention of the character, who plays a very big role in the series' lore.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Leaked

The new slate of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022 have leaked ahead of time. With June officially coming to an end within the next week, it's about that time in which Sony will unveil what's next slated to come to PS Plus. And while we have yet to hear in an official capacity what lies in wait, we now seem to know what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Huge Nintendo Switch Sale Gives Rare Discount to Exclusive Games

Nintendo's digital storefront that is tied to Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles is in the process of holding one of the biggest sales that we've seen so far in 2022. For the most part, Nintendo is notorious for rarely, if ever, discounting its own first-party games and other exclusives that end up coming to Switch. However, on some rare occasions, the Japanese gaming publisher ends up breaking this trend for certain periods of time. Fortunately, now happens to be one of those instances, which means it's a good time to capitalize on this sale if you have the money to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Makes Long-Awaited Change to the Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has made a long-awaited change to the Gulag. The fourth season of Warzone is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you've booted up the new season, you may have noticed a subtle but highly-requested change to the Gulag. More specifically, developer Raven Software has finally heeded the requests from players to make it where active combatants in the Gulag can not hear the footsteps of the spectators. A quick search on Twitter shows players have been asking for this change for a very long time. It's unclear why this change has taken so long, but it's here.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Reveals Opening Scene: Watch

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in North America this August, with the movie seeing Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the new androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, created by Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army. With the release date for the global release fast approaching, the opening of the film has made its way online, taking the opportunity to tell the story of the Red Ribbon Army from their Dragon Ball beginnings using the stylish new animation employed for bringing the Shonen series to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Nintendo Direct Potentially Teased by Nintendo Store

Rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation for this coming week have grown even stronger thanks to a recent development associated with the Nintendo Store. For multiple weeks now, it has been reported and expected that Nintendo would hold its latest Direct showcase before June comes to a close. And while Nintendo itself has yet to confirm that this will actually be the case, a new move associated with the company may have just indicated that a Direct is definitely about to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The online Pokemon Center store has provided players with some exclusive news about a pre-order bonus for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier this week, pre-orders for the new Pokemon games went live on the online Pokemon Center retail store. Surprisingly, the pre-order page noted that players will receive a code for a unique accessory to be used within the game – a backpack their character can wear during their adventure. Details about the style and design of the backpack will be revealed at a later date. The backpack will only be unlocked via a code that will be distributed to players via email on the game's release date.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Elden Ring Updates Teased by FromSoftware Boss

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has teased that its still not done updating its mega-popular action-adventure game. At the time of this writing, Elden Ring hasn't received a new patch since the early part of June when update 1.05 was let loose for all platforms. And while FromSoftware has been good about pushing out routine patches since the game's launch back in February, some fans have continued to wonder how long Elden Ring will be supported. Luckily, thanks to a new statement from studio boss Hidetaka Miyazaki, it sounds like FromSoftware still has a lot left in store for the title.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Update Is Bad News For Those Hoping to Play It Soon

A new update on The Elder Scrolls 6, while brief, is disappointing news for all fans of the RPG series hoping to play the new installment on Xbox Series X and PC anytime soon It's been 11 years since the proper installment in the series, Skyrim, was released. And the wait for the next installment is nowhere near done. The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced back in the summer of 2018. At the time, Bethesda boss Todd Howard warned it was very far away, and he was kidding with this warning. Four years later, the game is still in pre-production. Starfield will end up taking four to five years to release after it left pre-production. You can do the math, and it's not good for Elder Scrolls fans.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Restock Discovery Reveals Secret Way to Buy the PlayStation Console

A new discovery about PS5 restocks at Best Buy may help you finally get your hand on the elusive console. It's been almost two years since the PS5 was released. At release, it was incredibly hard to buy. Since then, the situation has hardly improved. Not only is demand high, but supply is constrained by the global microchip shortage and the ongoing shipping crisis. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like things are going to improve anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Creators Are "Ramping Up" Actions Against Cheaters

Niantic, the creators of games like Pokemon Go and other mobile titles, has plans to crack down on cheaters, the company announced this week. This commitment and more were shared in the latest of Niantic's ongoing anti-cheat talks with Niantic promising that this is "only the first step" in the anti-cheat efforts. These measures will be rolled out not just in Pokemon Go but in Niantic's other mobile games, too.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Need for Speed 2022's Multiplayer May Be Bigger Than We Thought

The new Need for Speed game may have a pretty unique take on multiplayer for the series, according to a new leak. The Need for Speed series is one of the longest-running racing franchises in gaming and although the series has stumbled quite a bit over the last decade, it sounds like EA and Criterion are doing a lot to try and make its latest title the best it can possibly be. Although it was originally expected to release in 2021, EA delayed the game a year to allow Criterion to do support work on Battlefield 2042. Now, the developer is in the thick of the new racing game and it sounds like they're trying to shake things up quite a bit.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

One Piece Hints at Wano's Biggest Secret Yet

One Piece is setting the stage for the reveal of the secret ultimate weapon hidden within Wano Country with the newest chapter of the series! Series creator Eiichiro Oda is now taking a break for the Summer to better prepare for the final saga of the manga as a whole, and the chapters before this break have thus been spent both exploring the immediate fallout of the fights through Wano Country but also are getting the necessary pieces together for what is coming in the story next. With the series heading towards its grand finale, it seems like the manga will also be moving forward with one of its most mysterious clues too.
COMICS
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Gets a Little Tricky

While today's Wordle has the potential to trip up players, most players have solved the puzzle without issue. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Direct Report Teases What Fans Can Expect From Next Showcase

Unlike Xbox, Sony, and some other publishers, Nintendo hasn't had a big summer showcase yet. Fans have been expecting the publisher to come out and detail what the next 12 months looks like for Nintendo, especially because we haven't had any major updates on Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, or the new Mario + Rabbids game. As such, it has left many wondering what the hold-up is on a new Nintendo Direct. Perhaps Nintendo has just been waiting for things to settle down so it has all of the attention on itself, but it also just held a presentation for Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Finally Gets Long-Awaited and Highly Rated Game Today

PS4 users can finally play a long-awaited and highly rated game after eight long years. Once upon a time, Kickstarter was a popular way to fund games and prove interest to publishers. And there was a time when some games raised millions, garnered a lot of attention, and went on to be quite successful. The platform is nowhere near as active and popular anymore, but one game that was Kickstarted back when it was has finally just come to PS4.
VIDEO GAMES

