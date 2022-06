COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers recently approved $600 million to fast-track the widening of I-26 and a 33-mile stretch of I-95 from four lanes to six lanes. The I-26 project is expected to be complete in 2034 -- six years ahead of schedule. The I-95 portion will be done by 2030 -- two years sooner than planned.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO