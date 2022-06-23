Man wanted for credit card fraud in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a credit card fraud case.
Police said the man used a stolen credit card to purchase various items from Wal-Mart on Highway 49 on May 17.
Anyone with information about the man's identity can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.
