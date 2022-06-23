ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Original NBC Nightly News report on 1972 flood

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – The floods of 1972 caused by Hurricane Agnes made headlines across the country, as well as the Twin Tiers.

The flood waters wiped out cities and towns throughout the northeastern United States. Small Southern Tier cities like Olean, Corning, and Elmira made it into national reports about the destruction from the storm.

In some areas in the Twin Tiers, up to a foot of rain dropped, pushing riverbeds past their limits and causing the waters to rise up into the towns.

Watch the original June 23, 1972 NBC Nightly News report on the floods with John Chancellor in the player above.

