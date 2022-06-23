ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Erin Doherty Digs Deep to Find ‘Chloe’

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anNuu_0gJvgt2K00

Click here to read the full article.

Erin Doherty did the impossible: she got hooked on social media, and then unhooked herself.

“Honestly, it took me some time,” says the British actress, the lead of Amazon’s new miniseries “Chloe,” a psychological thriller. “I found myself just reaching for my phone. It becomes a crutch when you are bored. It blew my mind how quickly it was to create that habit.”

More from WWD

The 29-year-old actress, who admits she’s not a “huge presence on social media,” immersed herself in social media culture while preparing for “Chloe,” which was released earlier this year in the U.K. “I would wake up every morning and go on there and scroll for hours. And it’s crazy how easy it is to do that. It really scared me,” she says.

Doherty stars as Becky, a young woman who takes on a false identity after seeing that a childhood friend, Chloe, passed away. By following tags on her social media profile, Becky is able to strategically plant herself in Chloe’s friend group.

“I really related to that ability to just get sucked into an obsession, whether that be over a person or a thing or whatever,” Doherty says of her character’s fixation on her old friend.

“People were very much split about what Becky’s intentions were, whether she was a good person, whether she was crazy,” she adds. “That’s what I found so intriguing about Becky, but also about the series in general. I think every character in it is neither good nor bad. And I think that’s so true to life.”

Doherty, who previously starred as Princess Anne on “The Crown,” quickly clicked with series creator and director Alice Seabright when they first connected about the series. Doherty was in the middle of a COVID-19-era theater job when she booked the role.

“When the pandemic broke out I was focused on a lot of screen stuff, and then all of it collapsed. Some theater stuff came along and I was just so chuffed to be given the opportunity to go back into that world,” Doherty says. “We were supposed to do [the theater show] live, and I think we did two shows before we went back into another lockdown.” The production pivoted to streaming performances over Zoom. “There’s nothing quite like that,” she adds. “Nothing prepares you to walk out on stage and have an empty auditorium in front of you, but try to connect with the people that you knew were watching. It was so strange.”

Doherty is preparing to get back onstage — in front of live audiences — this fall in “The Crucible” at London’s National Theatre; she begins rehearsals in August. Although she knew of the classic drama from school, she’s never seen the work performed.

“Which I’m really grateful for. If you ever get a part on something that’s a reboot, you never want to watch what someone’s done because it’s so hard to detach from that,” she says, adding that she’s in the thick of diving into her character’s psyche. “Preparation is my favorite part of the job. You can literally just keep digging. You can keep trying to understand why people behave the way that they behave.”

Doherty also recently wrapped filming for the upcoming period horror film “Firebrand,” in which she stars as the English poet Anne Askew — her second time portraying a historic British Anne.

“Because of Princess Anne, I wasn’t that intimidated. If anything, I was like, ‘oh, this is great. I know what I’m doing here,’” she says of portraying a real person. “When you’re playing real people or you’re playing something that people already have a perception of, you have to scrap [that perception] immediately,” she adds. “I just had to do my homework, and then stop thinking about the fact that she was a real person.”

“Chloe” was warmly received in the U.K., which has taken some of the tension out of waiting for audiences to react to the Stateside release.

“If anything, my nerves are based on Becky, now that I’ve had that experience of people questioning her very early on and questioning her sanity,”  Doherty says. “I’m nervous and protective over Becky. I just want people to hold out because she means well. She really does.”

MORE FROM THE EYE:

Hervé Leger and Law Roach Present Fashion Show, Celebrate Collaboration in Hollywood

Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey Reminisce on Life in ’90s Chicago

Lucy Boynton, Zosia Mamet Attend Chanel Tribeca 2022 Luncheon

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Sydney Chandler Is Ready to Rock

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Chandler has just returned home, having completed the press tour for “Pistol,” her first major promotional cycle, and she’s taking a breather from it all, allowing it to sink in. “Oh my gosh, it was a whirlwind,” she says over the phone. “It was wild. It was so fun. Being able to see the first two episodes on a big screen as well, and with an audience, that was really special. I didn’t realize how much it would change watching it almost edited, almost there on your computer.”More from WWDAfter a Cosign From...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Alton Mason Danced His Way to His Acting Debut in ‘Elvis’

Click here to read the full article. Alton Mason has just returned home to Arizona from Cannes, his third time at the festival (thanks to amfAR parties) but his first as an actor in one of the festival’s films. Mason, the 24-year-old top model, is making his film debut in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” in which he plays Little Richard, a role he landed after Luhrmann was transfixed by watching Mason dance at a GQ after party in Australia. “Listen, God don’t play about me,” Mason says about his fortune.More from WWDAfter a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Minimalist Dressing to Honor Father John Aniston With Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday. So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. Premiere — Queen of Receipts...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Izzy Bizu
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Zosia Mamet
Person
Rachel Dratch
Person
Shantel Vansanten
Person
Erin Doherty
Person
Drake
Person
Ryan Phillippe
Page Six

Prince William reacts to Kate Middleton’s baby fever during Cambridge visit

Kate Middleton asked to hold a baby during a Cambridge visit on Thursday — and Prince William had the best reaction. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, paused while greeting fans at Newmarket Racecourse to gush over a baby girl as her husband, also 40, looked on. After Middleton told the little one’s mother how much she “love[s] babies,” William tapped his wife’s arm, signaling that it was time to move along. “LOL I love William’s reaction,” one Twitter user wrote of the interaction. “Desperate to get away before Catherine gets any ideas about baby No. 4.” Another added, “Catherine loves babies. It’s making William...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

‘Hair Frosting’ Is Replacing Balayage & It’s So Natural

Though we're only halfway into 2022, the world's most talented hair experts have been busy cementing the colour trends that are going to take the year by storm. There's 'French glossing' (a modern take on the ombre look, which promises to transform dull, dry hair), 'expensive brunette' (inspired by Selena Gomez) and 'warm honeycomb' (because blonde will always be in vogue). But one LA-inspired hair colour movement is slowly trickling down everywhere — and it's set to take over from one of the most requested colour appointments, balayage.
HAIR CARE
WWD

Janelle Monáe’s Sheer Roberto Cavalli Harness Gown Is a Sartorial Response to the Supreme Court at BET Awards 2022

Ever one for taking style risks, Janelle Monáe leaned on edgy style inspiration when choosing an outfit for the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, attending the award show in a sheer black skirt and a leather harness top. And the 36-year-old singer-actor used the radical fashion choice as a response to the current climate around women’s rights to their own bodies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
Vogue

Kendall’s Boxer Shorts Say Summer Is Here

It’s officially summer, so it’s time to get those pins out. And one leg-focused trend that’s emerged from the spring/summer 2022 shows is the haute spin on humble boxer shorts (courtesy of Dior, Balenciaga, Tom Ford, and Valentino, to name a few). Some might consider the piece more appropriate for lounging at home, but lately, the It-girls have confirmed that boxers are perfect for breezing your way through a day of sweltering heat. Kendall Jenner’s latest ensemble serves to underline the point.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Rare PDA Alert! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Enjoy Steamy Beach Vacation

Heating up the Caribbean! Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted packing on the PDA while on a trip to the Bahamas. The “Lover” singer, 32, took a dip in the ocean alongside her actor beau, 31. Swift and Alwyn were seen kissing while in the water with their arms wrapped around each other in photos obtained by Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Best Stage Look Yet

Dua Lipa has served many killer fashion moments on her world tour, both on and off the stage. Custom catsuits from Mugler and Balenciaga, plus a John Galliano-era Dior look – sourced by London-based vintage specialist Christelle McCracken of My Runway Archive – have been her core performance looks. But for a recent Spotify concert held in Cannes, Dua swapped her slinky all-in-ones for a bespoke look by Coperni.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Jessie James Decker struggling with ‘cycle’ of obsessive weight loss, gain

Jessie James Decker revealed that she’s struggling with body image issues and is in a “cycle” of obsessive weight fluctuation. “I’ve been battling some body image issues, and when I really think about it, I probably always have,” Decker, 34, wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday. “I go from one extreme to being obsessed with working out and being muscular to thin and just giving up and gaining because the food makes me feel better.” The “Lights Down Low” singer called the flux a vicious “cycle” that keeps getting “worse.” Decker also admitted that her mental health has been suffering,...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Rita Ora Wears Boho-Meets-Rock Outfit in Patent Leather Pants at Glastonbury Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rita Ora was super excited to be back at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in England. The Glastonbury Festival is a five day music festival that takes place in the sweeping fields of Somerset, England. Due to COVID-19, the festival was canceled during 2020 and 2021, so this marks the first time in three years that it has hosted in-person concerts — and Ora made sure to document her excitement on Instagram. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Mary-Kate Olsen Is Seen Competing During Paris Horse Jumping Competition: Rare Photos

Mary-Kate Olsen made a rare public appearance as she participated in a horse jumping competition. The 36-year-old participated in the 8th Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping event, part of the Longines Global Champions Tour, in Paris, France on Friday, June 24. The actress turned fashion designer had a focused look on her face as she participated in the event wearing traditional equestrian attire for the competition, including beige pants, a blazer and a protective helmet.
ANIMALS
WWD

Margot Robbie Channels ‘Barbie’ in Starry Pink Statement Pants in New Movie Set Photo

Click here to read the full article. Margot Robbie is living in a Barbie world. On Tuesday, new photos of the actress on the set of her upcoming movie “Barbie” surfaced online, showing her in a hot pink vest and matching flared pants, both of which were adorned with glittering star designs. She also wore a pink paisley scarf around her neck and her long blond hair down in loose waves.More from WWDThe 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the London 'Eternals' PremiereBleak, Post-Apocalyptic Fashion Is Making a Comeback Robbie will star as the titular character in the movie, which will...
MOVIES
The Independent

Glastonbury: Diana Ross fans defend singer after viewers complain set is ‘off-key’

Diana Ross fans have defended the singer after viewers criticised Ross’s vocals as “off-key” during her Glastonbury set.The music icon took the Pyramid stage on Sunday (26 June) in the festival’s legends slot, which has previously hosted Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, and Kenny Rogers.Ross attracted a huge crowd at Worthy Farm, with many viewers taking to Twitter to comment on the size of the crowd.“Can’t even see where it ends!” wrote one person. Another added: “LOOK AT THE CROWD FOR DIANA ROSS WOW!”Many people – both in attendance at Worthy Farm and watching the show at home – strongly...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy