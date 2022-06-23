City Council Recap for June 21, 2022 Meeting

A proposed Resolution declaring severe drought conditions in Las Cruces that also would have restricted the sale and use of fireworks for 30 days, including the Fourth of July, was removed from the agenda and was not discussed or considered by the City Council during its meeting Tuesday, June 22, 2022 in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Although no formal action was taken by City Council, the City Ordinance that restricts the sale, possession and use of fireworks within Las Cruces continues to remain in effect and will be enforced.

Aerial and ground audible fireworks continue to be prohibited in Las Cruces. The sale and use of missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, stick-type rockets, and ground audible devices such as chases and firecrackers are not allowed.

Permissible fireworks are limited to cone fountains, crackling devices, cylindrical fountains, flitter sparklers, ground spinners, illuminating torches, toy smoking devices and wheels. Those fireworks can only be discharged in areas of Las Cruces that are paved or barren and have a readily accessible source of water nearby.

The best places to buy fireworks within Las Cruces city limits are through large vendors in the city. Fire Chief Jason Smith said Monday no temporary fireworks vendors had yet to be licensed to sell in Las Cruces.

Although rain began to fall Tuesday in Las Cruces, Fire Chief Smith said it is not nearly enough to end drought conditions in the city before the Fourth of July holiday.

While City Council took no action regarding fireworks it unanimously adopted a Resolution supporting a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program as a humane method to humanely control and reduce the feral and community cat populations within the city limits. The City will budget $1.7 million annually to support the TNR program.

TNR best practices, caregiver registration, basis expectations and responsibilities for caregivers, educational information for the public, and mechanisms for TNR logistics will be implemented.

For the purposes of TNR, education, and public health and safety, the City’s Animal Control Unit will work in conjunction and in partnership with the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, members of the public, and city residents who undertake caregiving duties.

Controlling and reducing the feral and community cat populations is desirable for reasons that include, but are not limited to, addressing humane treatment of domesticated animals, financial efficiency – as opposed to trap-and-euthanize, wildlife protection, and the concerns of residents who want options to repel feral or community cats from their property.