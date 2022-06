CASPER, Wyo. — More than 55 lemonade stands opened in Casper on Saturday, manned by Lemonade Day’s young entrepreneurs. Lemonade Day kicked off at 8 a.m., with kids ready to serve the community lemonade and other refreshments, all with their own twists and selling points. The event’s website posted a map showing the stands’ locations, with addresses all around Casper.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO