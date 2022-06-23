Minot’s MaLiah Burke wins 2021-22 North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year

CHICAGO, IL (KXNET) – MaLiah Burke of Minot High School has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Burke is the third Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Minot High School.

The 5-foot-7 senior forward and midfielder scored 21 goals and passed for 10 assists this past season, leading the Majettes (17-0) to their second consecutive state championship.

The state’s returning Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Burke is a two-time First Team All-State honoree. She is also North Dakota’s Senior Girls Soccer Athlete of the Year.

