Minot, ND

Minot’s MaLiah Burke wins 2021-22 North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year

By Tristan Thomas
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEasv_0gJvgTHY00

CHICAGO, IL (KXNET) – MaLiah Burke of Minot High School has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Burke is the third Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Minot High School.

The 5-foot-7 senior forward and midfielder scored 21 goals and passed for 10 assists this past season, leading the Majettes (17-0) to their second consecutive state championship.

The state’s returning Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Burke is a two-time First Team All-State honoree. She is also North Dakota’s Senior Girls Soccer Athlete of the Year.

KX News

North Dakota reacts to the Supreme Court ruling ending Roe v. Wade

Reaction among North Dakotans and North Dakota organizations to the news effectively ending Roe v. Wade has been quick and varied: Bismarck Diocese: “Today marks the end of what can only be described as an almost 50-year national nightmare and tragedy. This decision ends the supreme injustice of the flawed Roe v. Wade decision. It, again, gives […]
KX News

KX News

