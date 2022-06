The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops issued the following statement Friday on the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade:. “We celebrate with grateful hearts the historic decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade. The state of Texas will again have the ability to protect and defend children in the womb at all stages. We are grateful the Texas Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott have already passed a law prohibiting elective abortion, which will become effective 30 days after the final ruling is issued.

