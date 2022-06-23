ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions guard Jonah Jackson lands high on breakout candidates list

By Brad Berreman
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn easy to overlook piece of a good Detroit Lions’ offensive line, Jonah Jackson has been placed highly on a list of NFL third-year breakout candidates. The Detroit Lions offensive line has three first-round picks, and another player they paid big for in free agency a couple years ago. But it...

