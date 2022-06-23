Saving Sagebrush

My son and I traveled up lake on my weekly fishing trip trying to discern how fishing had changed since last week. We were looking at the massive rock fall which happened a few weeks ago in the main channel between Navajo Canyon and Warm Creek. The scarred rock ledge is very impressive but we were immediately distracted by the sound of splashing and the vision of schooling stripers jumping out of the water. The adrenalin kicked in and we went into attack mode as we saw a school of slurping stripers rolling on the surface. We grabbed our fishing rods and cast rattletraps and shallow running crankbaits beyond the feeding school and quickly reeled the lures through the feeding fish. We each caught a fat and feisty 16-inch striper. By the time the fish were unhooked the school dove into deep water. We waited a few minutes but they did not come back up. So, we moved on.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO