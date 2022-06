Valley Springs, CA– The leaders of Calaveras County’s largest local fire district have decided to use financial reserves to hire six seasonal firefighters. Calaveras County local fire agencies have been losing low-paid volunteers and interns in record numbers to Cal Fire as the entire state braces for what many say will be a busy fire season. Another reason for the increase in funding is to compete with the salary of federal firefighters who will soon get a pay bump, you can find a story explaining that here.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO