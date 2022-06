SAN ANTONIO — On Friday morning, a nurse at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services in San Antonio ushered a patient into an exam room. She gave her a gown, told her the doctor would be in shortly and stepped back out of the room into a changed world. “I saw the other nurses standing in the […] The post Pandemonium, then silence: Inside a Texas abortion clinic after the fall of Roe appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO