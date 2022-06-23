Drought hits Kansas' wheat supply

Lt. Governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser talks inflation due to the war in Ukraine, crime in Louisiana, and other local issues. A dean of the Louisiana Capital Press Corps and Louisiana politics reporter Greg Hilburn discusses the Supreme Court ruling of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain speaks on the affect the war in Ukraine has on the international harvest. Director of Communications at the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation Avery Davidson talks about the history of the organization.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO