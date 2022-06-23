ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

WIS 42 full closure in Door County starting Monday, June 27

By Della Whittaker
 4 days ago
WIS 42 closure at WIS 42/57 south junction will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, June 27, but will remain open on the weekends.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region reminds motorists of traffic impacts associated with WIS 42 project in the town of Nasewaupee in Door County. Crews will be resurfacing concrete pavement to improve 7.2 miles of road.

The WIS 42 detour will follow County H and County S.

For more information about the construction project visit www.projects.511wi.gov.

