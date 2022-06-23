ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

4. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour” by Don Bentley (Putnam)

5. “Run, Rose, Run” by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)

8. “City of Likes” by Jenny Mollen (NarcelleBooks)

9. “22 Seconds” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

10. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

11. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

13. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

15. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

2. “Just Tyrus” by Tyrus (Post Hill)

3. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please” by Tom Segura (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “James Patterson” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)

6. “Killing the Killers” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “What is a Woman?” by Matt Walsh (DW)

8. “The End of the World is Just the Beginning” by Peter Zeihan (Harper Business)

9. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

10. “How to Raise an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

11. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

12. “River of the Gods” by Candice Millard (Doubleday)

13. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

14. “Rough Draft” by Katy Tur (One Signal)

15. “Scars and Stripes” by Kennedy/Palmisciano (Atria)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Complications” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Better Off Dead” by Child/Child (Dell)

3. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Summer Shadows” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “No Way Out” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

7. “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell (William Morrow)

8. “When the Shooting Starts” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Taylor Callahan, Circuit Rider” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “Taming a Texan” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

11. “Murder at Sunrise Lake” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

12. “Montana” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13. “Sound of Darkness” by Heather Graham (Mira)

14. “The Shadow” by Patterson/Sitts (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Unbridled Cowboy” by Maisey Yates (HQN)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity″ by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “Reminders of Him″ by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

4. “Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku, Vol. 6” by Fujita (Kodansha Comics)

5. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

6. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

7. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

8. “The Love Hypothesis″ by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

9. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

10. “Komi Can’t Communicate, Vol. 19” by Tomohita Oda (Viz)

11. “Deadpool: Samurai, Vol. 2” by Sanshiro Kasama (Viz)

12. “The Personal Librarian” by Benedict/Murray (Berkley)

13. “The Boardwalk Bookshop” by Susan Mallery (Mira)

14. “It Happened One Summer” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

15. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba”(coloring book) by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Albom
Person
Katy Tur
Person
James Patterson
Person
Jodi Picoult
Person
Nora Roberts
Person
John Grisham
Person
Matt Walsh
Person
Clive Cussler
Person
Jennifer Weiner
Person
Heather Graham
Person
Debbie Macomber
Person
David Baldacci
Person
Colleen Hoover
Person
Tom Clancy
Person
Emily Giffin
Person
Patricia Cornwell
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

959K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy