Authorities found the stolen U-Haul and the missing man with special needs

On May 20. 2022 just before 6:00 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Downtown Policing Unit (DPU) contacted a male and female who were observed sleeping in a vehicle parked on the 200 block of S. Central Ave. Officers spoke to the female in the driver’s seat, identified as 31-year-old Camille Stewart of Mission Hills, and male in the passenger’s seat, 34-year-old Christopher Hurley of Mission Hills. In plain sight, the officers observed a torch lighter, baggies, and what appeared to be a makeshift methamphetamine pipe. A search of the vehicle produced a baggie of methamphetamine. During the investigation, officers discovered that Hurley was on probation for vehicle theft and narcotics. Utilizing departmental resources, officers also learned that the vehicle Stewart and Hurley were in had been reported stolen a month prior, and the license plate that was attached to the vehicle belonged to a different vehicle. Stewart was arrested and booked for vehicle theft and possessing controlled substances. Hurley was arrested and booked for vehicle theft.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO