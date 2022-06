A developing tropical system way out in the Atlantic. Few clouds around here. High of 92 and low of 64 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a north wind. Temps are warm. Dew points are down so the heat index is not a factor. Water vapor satellite has more moisture just west of here. Satellite has clouds near us but no rain for us on radar. There is a rain chance Saturday night – Sunday morning. Rainfall could be decent in many places. Then back to dry till maybe later next week. Does look like some rain possible just before the holiday. Temps cool early next week but warm again later next week. Tonight, partly cloudy and 65. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 93. Sunday is cooler and the same to start next week but warmer later next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO