CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Just as so many people return to the workplace, driving there is costing them more than it did before. Some workers just can’t afford the price of the daily commute from home to the job and back. WCCB Charlotte’s Consumer Reporter, John Matarese shows us how carpooling is becoming popular with drivers again … and a much more affordable way to get from one place to the other.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO