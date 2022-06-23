ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

NWS: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms across central Kansas this afternoon and this evening. The greatest threat will...

Salina Post

UPDATE: Chances for storms increases to the south Saturday night

Scattered shower and storm chances will increase this evening, especially across southern Kansas. A few strong storms will be possible with small hail, downburst winds and brief heavy rain the main threats with the stronger storms. . . . National Weather Service. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will become likely...
KANSAS STATE
KFOR

Weekend rain falls in Oklahoma drought area

After a powerful front brought cooler temps to the entire state, it also gave much needed rainfall to northern and northwestern Oklahoma. Morning showers Sunday will continue fading away through the day toward Sunday evening. Temperatures will remain below average through midweek before returning to the middle 90s by week’s end.
KOLR10 News

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Some tornadoes hit north-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Strong storms moved across Kansas Thursday evening, bringing damaging wind, hail, rain, and reports of tornadoes. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team said there were six tornado reports in north-central Kansas. Two reports south of Glendale may have been the same tornado, just from different vantage points. Here are the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KDHE issues more blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several more public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.  What is blue-green algae? A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Wyoming man makes emergency landing in Western Kansas

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. - A man from Wyoming was uninjured after the plane he was piloting crashed just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the Montezuma Airport in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reported that a Kit Fox 5 Vixen plane piloted by 55-year-old Lester Smothers of Casper, Wyoming was attempting a flight from Meade, Kansas to Casper, Wyoming.
GRAY COUNTY, KS
kmuw.org

You don't have to leave Kansas to visit the Ozarks

Explore a hidden surprise in the southeast corner of the state. The Kansas topography is full of surprises. Woodlands in the east, badlands in the west, rolling prairies; even buttes and mesas. And in the southeast corner of the state, there's a little slice of the Ozarks. If you drive...
KSN News

USDA designates 2 Kansas counties as disaster areas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated two northwest Kansas counties as disaster areas due to drought. The counties are Norton and Phillips. The USDA says the counties suffered from severe drought for eight or more consecutive weeks. The natural disaster designation allows the Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend […]
Salina Post

Day 10: Kansas wheat harvest report

With scattered rain showers streaking through Kansas, farmers are not only cutting wheat when they can, but also dedicating manpower to spraying wheat stubble to address weed emergence. Harvest is stop-and-go in northern Barton County for Dean Stoskopf, due to random sprinkles and equipment trouble. Despite the delay, results near...
KANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Kansas farmer hopes for enough rain to grow weeds

The drought in western Kansas is exceptional. How bad is that? Bad enough to make Jim Sipes wish for weeds. The fifth-generation wheat farmer has been struggling to get enough moisture to raise a full crop in Morton and Stanton counties for several seasons. “Basically we’re functioning on half crops...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Hunting, fishing on public lands in Kansas made easier

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Kansas hunters and anglers will now find it easier to hunt and fish on public lands. Due to a “new-and-improved system,” courtesy of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, anglers and hunters will no longer need a separate login for the new licensing purchase system, Go Outdoors KS, to “check-in” […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

