No bond for Ladd shooting suspect Hezekiah Belfon

By Nicolette Schleisman, Tom Ingram
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile judge denied Hezekiah Belfon bond, a man charged with attempted murder in the 2021 Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting , after prosecutors told the judge he was an “extreme flight risk” Thursday morning. Belfon faces five counts of attempted murder.

Mobile Co. Circuit Court Judge faces ethics charges

Belfon was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday. In addition to five counts of attempted murder, Belfon also faces charges of having a pistol in a vehicle and second-degree receiving stolen property.

“The defendant was also on bond for an unrelated offense at the time,” said Louis Walker, an Assistant District Attorney with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors labeled Belfon a flight risk because they say he fled Mobile first for Troy, Alabama, where the firearm used in the attempted murder was found. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office says Belfon then fled Troy, leading law enforcement on a long manhunt. The DA’s office says Belfon fought against extradition before he was brought back to Mobile.

Five people, two adults, and three teens were injured in the Oct. 18, 2021 shooting during a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. Belfon was arrested March 31 in St. Augustine, Fla . He was a passenger in a car pulled over for speeding.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s office says he was the person who pulled the trigger at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, shooting all of the victims.

“Belfon is the most culpable based on all of the evidence I’ve seen in this case,” said Walker.

Two others were arrested and charged in the shooting at Ladd, a teenager, and Jai Scott.

