MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police say officers shot a man who allegedly fired a gun while he was talking with police on Friday night. Authorities say it happened in the area of 81st Street and University Drive around 9:30 p.m. Officers in the area working on a project to tackle violent crime when they tried to pull a man over for a traffic stop. In a news release, police said the suspect, identified as a 54-year-old man, was “being somewhat evasive” and didn’t want to pull over. While speaking with the suspect, police say the man fired his gun and that’s when officers fired back.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO