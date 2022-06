Franklin Township approved the following business this week:. • Garbage collection that would normally take place on Monday, July 4, will be done on Tuesday, July 5. • A motion was made to extend the Declaration of Disaster Emergency that was declared due to the pandemic. The declaration was due to expire June 30, 2022. The supervisors voted to extend it to Sept. 30, 2022. Supervisors Fred Kemmerer Jr. and Robin Cressley voted to extend the declaration. Supervisor Jason Frey voted against it, stating that “there is no more emergency.”

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO