DALLAS — The Dallas woman who pleaded guilty to coordinating her husband's 2020 murder-for-hire with her ex-boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Jennifer Lynne Faith, of Oak Cliff, pleaded guilty to the murder-for-hire charge in February. She had faced charges of obstruction of justice and use of interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire. In return for her plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the obstruction charge and to recommend a sentence of life imprisonment.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO