‘Beef’ between 2 DC crews led to Tysons mall shooting, police say
By Jack Moore
WTOP
3 days ago
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say a shooting Saturday afternoon at Tysons Corner Center that sent panicked shoppers fleeing was the result of “beef” between two rival D.C. crews who encountered each other on the mall’s second floor. The two crews — the 37th Street Crew...
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An 18-year-old was shot and killed in the 800 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. According to the news release, at around 12:09 a.m., police got a call of a shooting. When police arrived, they found an adult female “unconscious and unresponsive.”Police also found a juvenile female with a gunshot wound. […]
A section of Alexandria, Virginia, was temporarily under a ‘shelter in place’ order Sunday afternoon as Fairfax Co. police searched for a suspect and investigated a shooting. The suspect was not located, and police are still investigating the incident. For nearly two hours Sunday afternoon, the 3300 block...
An 18-year-old woman was killed and two teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C. Sunday, authorities said. D.C. police were called shortly after midnight to a triple shooting in the 800 block of Quincy Street NW. A tweet from the police department had initially said the shooting happened on Quincy Place.
Fairfax County Police say an investigation into graffiti and arson at a Reston, Virginia, church is underway, as reaction to a divisive Supreme Court ruling that overturned landmark abortion cases continues. “The remarks spray painted were related to the recent Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling,” the department said. “Officers...
WASHINGTON — One person is dead following a police pursuit early Monday morning in Northeast D.C., authorities said. The Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a crash that happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of 2600 block of Benning Road Northeast. Investigators closed some lanes of Benning Road for the crash investigation, but lanes have since reopened.
D.C. police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast. Police say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 1700 block of West Virginia Ave. Officers say the shooter and victim were outside when the victim was shot in the chest. The victim died...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A Virginia man has been charged for exposing himself to a Food Lion grocery store worker and leaving bodily fluid on her. Prince William County Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Earl Alexander on Saturday after he met with police earlier in the day. Alexander is charged...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people near a major intersection in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers were sent to investigate a report of a shooting in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said.
Once there, they found two gunshot victims. The shooter or shooters had fled before officers arrived at the scene of the crime, police said.
Ambulances took the gunshot victims to a local hospital, according to authorities.
Their conditions were unknown at the time of transportation, police said.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting,
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 23-year-old is dead after a shooting in the 500 block of 50th Street, Northeast, that happened Sunday morning. According to the news release, at around 12:41 a.m., police got a shooting call. When arriving at the area, they found two adult male victims with apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and […]
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night. Around 9:20 p.m. DC Police responded to the 1700 block of 8th St, Northwest for a shooting. According to the news release, police found an adult male and a teenage male both on the ground with gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS […]
ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died after a car crash in Montgomery County, Md. Friday morning. At around 4:36 a.m., according to the news release, the Montgomery County Police and Fire and Rescue went to a call around Georgia Ave and Rossmoor Blvd. of a person hit by a car. The […]
Fairfax County police are trying to determine what happened to a 63-year-old woman who died after being found injured at an Alexandria-area bus stop on June 17. A passerby found Michelle Huntley of Alexandria with upper body trauma just after midnight June 17 in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday, police said.
Since 2007, around 80 people have been killed on one of the deadliest roads in the D.C. area: Maryland Route 210. On Saturday, families and safety advocates gathered to remember those who died, and to call for increased safety on the highway. The event called “The Dignity of Human Life”...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 22-year-old D.C. rapper is in custody after last week's shooting incident at Tysons Corner Center mall, Fairfax County police said. "He's no stranger to law enforcement ... At 22 years old he recklessly discharged a firearm on the second floor of Tysons," said Police Chief Davis during a Thursday news conference.
A man is in the hospital after he was shot following a carjacking in Southeast D.C. early Saturday morning. It happened a little after 1 a.m. when police say the man was carjacked. The carjacker then drove him from Prince George’s County through the District attempting to get the victim to withdraw money from ATMs.
BALTIMORE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred near Rosedale. The incident took place at just after midnight on Saturday, June 25th. The victim reported that he was shot while in the area of Marquette Road and St. Regis Road. Officers located the injured teenager at a nearby residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives …
The founder of a nonprofit that builds schools for girls in Africa was found shot to death inside his Fairfax city home Friday morning. Gret Glyer, 32, was found dead in his bed in the home on Bolton Village Court before 3 a.m. Police said they were alerted to the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings that injured three people in the busy bar and restaurant area of Fells Point on Sunday, according to authorities.
The first shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m.
Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Broadway, police said.
They searched the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities
An ambulance took him to a local hospital.
Less than two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting. This time, shots were fired near the Broadway Market, police said.
Officers went to the 600 block of South Broadway, which is where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach, police said.
Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Anyone with information about either incident should call Southeastern District detectives at 410-396-2422.
Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
An Alexandria man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 495 near Telegraph Road on Sunday, Virginia State Police said. Officers say the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Police said Braydon A. Stone, 23, was traveling west on I-495 in the Thru Lanes, taking the exit for Eisenhower...
